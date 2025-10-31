Harlem's Finest: Return Of The King - Album by Big L

Hip-hop icon and lyrical powerhouse Big L makes his long-awaited return with Harlem’s Finest: Return Of The King. This album is the latest installment in Mass Appeal’s Legend Has It… series. The album pays homage to his timeless legacy while uniting some of the genre’s biggest names. Artists such as Nas, JAY-Z, Mac Miller, Joey Bada$$, and Method Man appear on the album. A true celebration of East Coast lyricism, Harlem’s Finest bridges generations of hip-hop excellence through sharp bars, soulful production, and legendary collaborations. Spanning 14 tracks, hip-hop fans are in for a treat as the project takes listeners on a journey through timeless storytelling.
Release Date: October 31, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Harlem's Finest: Return Of The King
- Harlem Universal Ft. Herb McGruff
- U Ain’t Gotta Chance Ft. Nas
- RHN Ft. Errol Holden
- Fred Samuel Playground Ft. Method Man
- All Alone (Quiet Storm Mix) Ft. Novel
- Big Lee & Reg Ft. Errol Holden
- 7 Minute Freestyle Ft. Jay-Z
- Forever Ft. Mac Miller & Pale Jay
- Doo Wop Freestyle Ft. Joe Budden
- Stretch & Bob Freestyle (‘98) Ft. Donald Phinazee & Sacha Jenkins
- Grant’s Tomb ‘97 (Jazzmobile) Ft. Joey Bada$$, BVNGS & Ron G
- Live @ Rock N Will ‘92 Ft SHOWBIZ
- How Will I Make It (Park West High School Mix)
- (Bonus) Put The Mic Down Ft. Fergie Baby& Party Arty