Jay-Z And Joe Budden Will Be Featured On The New Big L Album

BY Caroline Fisher 219 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jay-Z Joe Budden Big L Hip Hop News
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z and daughters Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter arrive before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Big L's fourth posthumous album, "Harlem's Finest: Return Of The King," is slated for release on October 31.

The release of Big L's fourth posthumous album, Harlem's Finest: Return of the King, is just days away. The highly anticipated project is slated for release on October 31 via Nas' Mass Appeal, and fans are eager to hear what's in store for them. Earlier today, they got a preview of what's to come with the tracklist, which boasts some impressive features. Jay-Z, Joe Budden, Joey Bada$$, Method Man, and many more will make appearances, per Kurrco.

These aren't the only notable features fans should look out for, however. Mac Miller is also featured on the track "Forever," news that has sparked some debate among social media users.

While some fans are expecting the collab of their dreams, others believe the two late artists won't be a good match. Either way, there's sure to be something for everyone on this album.

Read More: Big L & Mac Miller Collaboration Leaves Fans Divided

Big L Harlem's Finest: Return Of The King

Mass Appeal announced its "Legend Has It" series back in April of this year. In addition to Big L's album, it features projects by De La Soul, Ghostface KillahMobb Deep, Raekwon, and more. Shortly after the series was announced, Big L's family took to social media to release a statement.

"Big L has a long history with @Nas as they both signed to Columbia in 1992," it begins. "This is a full circle moment and we are excited for y’all to hear what we’ve been working on. As some of you may have noticed, many Big L songs have been removed from streaming services over the past few years. Those songs were unmixed/unmastered, samples were not cleared and many of the producers weren’t paid or credited properly. Thanks to the team at @MassAppeal we will be re-releasing the best versions of these songs, rare freestyles and a few surprises..."

Big L's family went on to urge fans to comment which songs they would like to hear on the album, noting how they "would love for Big L's supporters to be a part of the creative process."

Read More: Jay-Z Reveals Who Could Defeat Him In A Verzuz Battle

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
The Meadows Music &amp; Arts Festival - Day 2 Music Big L & Mac Miller Collaboration Leaves Fans Divided 1181
nas-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-7 Music Mass Appeal Drops Timelines For Nas, DJ Premier, Big L & De La Soul Albums 12.0K
Big L Family Statement Album Mass Appeal Legend Has It Hip Hop News Music Big L's Family Shares Statement On His Upcoming Album For Mass Appeal's "Legend Has It" Series 4.1K
Metroboomin Enter The Metroverse Comic Book Series Launch presented by Complex in partnership with Zero Zero publishing Music Metro Boomin Confirms The New Release Date For Stacked "A FUTURISTIC SUMMA" 18.1K
Comments 0