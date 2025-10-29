Jay-Z And Joe Budden Will Be Featured On The New Big L Album

The release of Big L's fourth posthumous album, Harlem's Finest: Return of the King, is just days away. The highly anticipated project is slated for release on October 31 via Nas' Mass Appeal, and fans are eager to hear what's in store for them. Earlier today, they got a preview of what's to come with the tracklist, which boasts some impressive features. Jay-Z, Joe Budden, Joey Bada$$, Method Man, and many more will make appearances, per Kurrco.

These aren't the only notable features fans should look out for, however. Mac Miller is also featured on the track "Forever," news that has sparked some debate among social media users.

While some fans are expecting the collab of their dreams, others believe the two late artists won't be a good match. Either way, there's sure to be something for everyone on this album.

Big L Harlem's Finest: Return Of The King

Mass Appeal announced its "Legend Has It" series back in April of this year. In addition to Big L's album, it features projects by De La Soul, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Raekwon, and more. Shortly after the series was announced, Big L's family took to social media to release a statement.

"Big L has a long history with @Nas as they both signed to Columbia in 1992," it begins. "This is a full circle moment and we are excited for y’all to hear what we’ve been working on. As some of you may have noticed, many Big L songs have been removed from streaming services over the past few years. Those songs were unmixed/unmastered, samples were not cleared and many of the producers weren’t paid or credited properly. Thanks to the team at @MassAppeal we will be re-releasing the best versions of these songs, rare freestyles and a few surprises..."