Jay-Z Reveals Who Could Defeat Him In A Verzuz Battle

BY Caroline Fisher 2.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jay-Z Verzuz Battle Hip Hop News
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Recording artist Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy on the sideline before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
There’s been plenty of debate about who could take Jay-Z in a Verzuz battle over the years, and now, his own take has resurfaced.

Fans have been begging Jay-Z to take part in a Verzuz battle for a while now. According to him, however, it might just be a waste of time. During a conversation with Alicia Keys on Twitter Spaces back in 2021, he argued that he's untouchable when it comes to hits, and that nobody would stand a chance against him.

“No disrespect. No one can stand on that stage with me. I’m just telling you guys the real. Theres not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage for I don’t know how long it is? Two hours? Two hours," he said at the time, per Complex. “You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live? No one has ever even seen me perform that. You got to stand in front of that?”

His recently resurfaced remarks are currently going viral, and most social media users think he has a point.

Read More: Jay-Z Defends Bad Bunny Amid MAGA Super Bowl Backlash

Jay-Z Verzuz
Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Semifinal-Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid C.F.
Jul 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z before a semifinal match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. Lee Smith-Reuters / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Jay-Z in a verzuz would never be fair," one fan on X writes. "It’s not arrogance, it’s statistics," another claims. "The man’s been dominant in every era of hip-hop, from ‘Reasonable Doubt’ to 4:44 That’s legacy talk."

While many are convinced that Jay-Z could defeat anyone in a Verzuz battle, some hypothetical discussions about who a fair opponent would be have taken place over the years. In 2022, for example, Jim Jones revealed that he thinks Drake is the only rapper who could take on the challenge.

"The person I would say that would put up the best fight, it would be Drake hands down,” he told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. “I know that Drake hasn’t been here for the duration that Jay has been but, Drake has put out platinum hits every time he’s put a record out."

Read More: Jay-Z Reportedly Avoids Restraining Order From Alleged Son's Godmother

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
2023 Global Citizen Concert Pop Culture Funk Flex Thinks Busta Rhymes Would Be Unbeatable On "Verzuz" 682
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.1K
Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images Music Rick Ross Asked About Potential Jay-Z "Verzuz": "That's A Possibility" 5.8K
Mike Stobe/Getty Images Music Jim Jones Claims Drake Is The Only One Who Can See JAY-Z In A Verzuz 2.8K
Comments 2