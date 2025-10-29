Jay-Z Reveals Who Could Defeat Him In A Verzuz Battle

Fans have been begging Jay-Z to take part in a Verzuz battle for a while now. According to him, however, it might just be a waste of time. During a conversation with Alicia Keys on Twitter Spaces back in 2021, he argued that he's untouchable when it comes to hits, and that nobody would stand a chance against him.

“No disrespect. No one can stand on that stage with me. I’m just telling you guys the real. Theres not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage for I don’t know how long it is? Two hours? Two hours," he said at the time, per Complex. “You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live? No one has ever even seen me perform that. You got to stand in front of that?”

His recently resurfaced remarks are currently going viral, and most social media users think he has a point.

Jay-Z Verzuz

Jul 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z before a semifinal match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. Lee Smith-Reuters / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Jay-Z in a verzuz would never be fair," one fan on X writes. "It’s not arrogance, it’s statistics," another claims. "The man’s been dominant in every era of hip-hop, from ‘Reasonable Doubt’ to 4:44 That’s legacy talk."

While many are convinced that Jay-Z could defeat anyone in a Verzuz battle, some hypothetical discussions about who a fair opponent would be have taken place over the years. In 2022, for example, Jim Jones revealed that he thinks Drake is the only rapper who could take on the challenge.