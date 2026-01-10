Boosie Badazz Celebrates Avoiding Jail Time In Federal Gun Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Nov 1, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Boosie watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Boosie Badazz received a time served sentence in his federal gun case, and must pay a $50K fine and complete 300 hours of community service.

Boosie Badazz has been through a lot of legal trouble in his career. But fortunately, his most recent obstacle will not land him in prison. Badazz recently received a time served sentence in his federal gun case, and must pay a $50K fine plus complete 300 community service hours.

"I'm blessed to have my freedom," the Baton Rouge rapper expressed in a video caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. "It's time to turn up now. I couldn't do a lot of s**t because of this situation that I was going through. I got three movies ready, I got probably seven albums ready. I'm finna push the gas. I can do shows again. 2026, we lit. All my Boosie fans, we back, baby. Ain't going nowhere. God did it for us again."

"I'm back," Boosie said in another clip. "I give all praises to God, man. I knew it the whole time, I been telling y'all. But anyway, Boosie back, man. The 'Boosie Back' tour, get your date right now. You already know how I'm coming. You better get your date right now. The phone jumping. You know I'm selling out, man, come on."

Why Was Boosie Badazz Arrested?

"I'm blessed not to be in prison right now," he said in another video caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram. "I'm finna push the gas. I got three films, I got plenty of albums. It's just [that] this situation had me. I had a lot of s**t that I couldn't pursue like I wanted to pursue. I can do shows again, I ain't do shows in a couple of months. So I'm finna push the gas. To all my Boosie fans, 2026, we finna push the gas. Still not letting me go across seas and s**t. Everybody calling for me right now across seas. But I'ma have to wait on a pardon for that. I'm just grateful right now. Praying for a pardon now. Just blessed right now, just grateful. God's good."

For those unaware, authorities arrested Boosie Badazz after they found guns in his vehicle in San Diego back in 2023. He received charges of weapons possession as a person with a felony history.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
