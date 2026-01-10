Boosie Badazz Celebrates Avoiding Jail Time In Federal Gun Case

Boosie Badazz has been through a lot of legal trouble in his career. But fortunately, his most recent obstacle will not land him in prison. Badazz recently received a time served sentence in his federal gun case, and must pay a $50K fine plus complete 300 community service hours.

"I'm blessed to have my freedom," the Baton Rouge rapper expressed in a video caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. "It's time to turn up now. I couldn't do a lot of s**t because of this situation that I was going through. I got three movies ready, I got probably seven albums ready. I'm finna push the gas. I can do shows again. 2026, we lit. All my Boosie fans, we back, baby. Ain't going nowhere. God did it for us again."

"I'm back," Boosie said in another clip. "I give all praises to God, man. I knew it the whole time, I been telling y'all. But anyway, Boosie back, man. The 'Boosie Back' tour, get your date right now. You already know how I'm coming. You better get your date right now. The phone jumping. You know I'm selling out, man, come on."

Why Was Boosie Badazz Arrested?

"I'm blessed not to be in prison right now," he said in another video caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram. "I'm finna push the gas. I got three films, I got plenty of albums. It's just [that] this situation had me. I had a lot of s**t that I couldn't pursue like I wanted to pursue. I can do shows again, I ain't do shows in a couple of months. So I'm finna push the gas. To all my Boosie fans, 2026, we finna push the gas. Still not letting me go across seas and s**t. Everybody calling for me right now across seas. But I'ma have to wait on a pardon for that. I'm just grateful right now. Praying for a pardon now. Just blessed right now, just grateful. God's good."

For those unaware, authorities arrested Boosie Badazz after they found guns in his vehicle in San Diego back in 2023. He received charges of weapons possession as a person with a felony history.