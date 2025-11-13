Boosie Badazz Is Convinced Donald Trump Will Pardon Him In Federal Gun Case

Boosie Badazz Donald Trump Pardon Hip Hop News
Mar 25, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Boosie watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Boosie Badazz is scheduled to receive a sentence in his federal gun case in two weeks, and he's feeling "confident."

Boosie Badazz has dealt with his share of legal issues throughout his career. Now, however, it looks like he thinks he might catch a break. During a recent chat with TMZ in Harlem, he was asked about his pleas for a presidential pardon from Donald Trump. According to him, he hasn't had any success yet, but he has faith that his wish will ultimately come true.

"I'm still working on it," he explained. "I'm still trying. As you know, my voice is a loud voice. So, I'm still gonna be asking the president for a pardon. Right now, I don't have it. But, I'm confident about my situation and I feel good about my situation."

Boosie has two weeks until he's sentenced in his federal gun case.

Boosie Badazz & Donald Trump
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks
Mar 6, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper Boosie on the court during a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at State Farm Arena. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He pled guilty to the charge in August, claiming that he was ready to put the legal drama behind him. Before Trump even took office in November, he took to X to ask him for help and rant about his situation.

"CAN U PARDON ME ON MY FED CASE? i’m a NON VIOLENT FELON," he began. "THE COURTS RULED THAT a NON VIOLENT CANNOT BE CHARGED WITH A 922g. THE JUDGE DISMISSED MY CASE BUT THE RULING HAS BEEN APPEALED!!"

"SO ONCE AGAIN I WAS INDICTED IM FIGHTING THIS CASE!!" Boosie continued. "THIS IS THE EXACT CASE to US VS DUARTE THAT WAS RULED UNCONSTITUTIONAL."

Oh one more thing can u sit down with me n talk about U GIVING POLICE immunity," he concluded. "I THINK THIS WILL MOTIVATE OFFICERS TO COMMIT DEADLY CRIMES. PLEASE DONT DO THIS anyway congratulations on your win LETS GET THIS MONEY N DROP THESE TAXES sh*t killing me."

