Boosie Badazz Wants Fake “Free Boosie” Billboards To Stop

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 08: Rapper Boosie performs in concert during Millennium Tour 2025 at Little Caesars Arena on March 08, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/WireImage)
A billboard calling for Boosie Badazz's release from prison was recently spotted in Mississippi, but the rapper is not behind bars.

Boosie Badazz has dealt with no shortage of legal issues throughout his career, but currently, he's a free man. That hasn't stopped people from putting up fake "free Boosie" billboards, however. Recently, the rapper spotted one in Mississippi, prompting him to speak up. He took to Instagram this week to ask fans not to use billboards to call for his release when he's not actually behind bars.

"MISSISSIPPI I KNOW YALL LOVE ME BUT THIS NOT COOL," he wrote, as captured by The Shade Room. "ASKING ALL MY FANS PLEASE DONT DO THIS IF IM NOT N PRISON."

While Boosie is not in prison, he pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge in August. At the time, he said he was ready to put all of his legal woes behind him for good.

Boosie Badazz Legal Issues

Before Donald Trump took office last November, Boosie also issued a plea on X. "CAN U PARDON ME ON MY FED CASE? i’m a NON VIOLENT FELON," he wrote. "THE COURTS RULED THAT a NON VIOLENT CANNOT BE CHARGED WITH A 922g. THE JUDGE DISMISSED MY CASE BUT THE RULING HAS BEEN APPEALED!!"

"SO ONCE AGAIN I WAS INDICTED IM FIGHTING THIS CASE!!" he continued. "THIS IS THE EXACT CASE to US VS DUARTE THAT WAS RULED UNCONSTITUTIONAL."

"Oh one more thing can u sit down with me n talk about U GIVING POLICE immunity," Boosie concluded. "I THINK THIS WILL MOTIVATE OFFICERS TO COMMIT DEADLY CRIMES. PLEASE DONT DO THIS anyway congratulations on your win LETS GET THIS MONEY N DROP THESE TAXES sh*t killing me."

He provided his fans with an update last month, confirming that he hadn't made any progress yet. "I'm still working on it," he revealing. "I'm still trying. As you know, my voice is a loud voice. So, I'm still gonna be asking the president for a pardon. Right now, I don't have it. But, I'm confident about my situation and I feel good about my situation."

