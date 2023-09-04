Boosie Badazz Refuses To Comment On Yung Bleu’s Wife Drama Amid Their Beef

For those unaware, Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu are currently beefing over contract issues and unfulfilled payments from the latter. In addition, Bleu apparently kicked an artist off his tour after he expressed support for the Baton Rouge MC, which rubbed him the wrong way. Despite that, though, it seems like Boosie refuses to cross certain lines, as his feud is between him and Bleu alone. Recently, he hopped on social media to explain that he doesn’t want to comment on his rival’s cheating scandal with his wife. That story’s picked up a lot of traction and interest, but Badazz still won’t sink to that level.

“Everybody askin’ me to go hard on this Bleu situation and his wife,” Boosie remarked in a new clip. “I ain’t doin’ that, dog. I ain’t finna jose on no n***a and his wife. You know, I ain’t finna do all that. If I’ma go at him, I’ma go at him. You know, I still feel it’s f***ed up how he playin’ it, bro.

Boosie Won’t Speak On Yung Bleu Situation, But Hints That It’s All Karma

“I feel like he keep piecin’ and getting my money,” Boosie continued. “I’m still f***ed up about that, but I ain’t been talkin’ about it because this s**t make me too mad, bro. But I ain’t finna go at him and his wife on no situation. That’s how God work, man. Right now, you don’t wanna give me nothing, but God gon’ give all of that to your wife. And that’s basically it, I ain’t finna jose out dude and his wife. That’s family, you know, then that s**t go to me talkin’ about his children and all that. I ain’t finna do that, dog.”

Meanwhile, the most recent update on that was the woman that Bleu flew out responding to the situation. On the other hand, Badazz said that he was a “con artist” and accused him of stealing money and trying to get away with it. In either narrative, we’re sure that more developments and revelations will fuel discussion in the near future. With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu.

