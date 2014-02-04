If you're wondering what Limp Bizkit are doing on HNHH, it's due to the fact that they're one of Cash Money Records' more recent signees, having collaborated with Lil Wayne as a result. The current members are Fred Durst Wes Borland, Sam Rivers and John Otto, past members having been DJ Letha, Mike Smith, Terry Balsamo, Rob Waters and DJ Skeletor. Throughout their intermittent 20-year year career, the three-time Grammy nominees have released six studio albums, three compilations, a live album and a remix project, and have collaborated with Kevin Rudolf, Birdman (of course), Snoop Dogg, Redman, Method Man, Everlast and more. "Ready To Go" was their debut single/visual with the Cash Money, which dropped in March 2013 and featured Tunechi on the assist owith production from Polow Da Don. They're currently working on their seventh studio, titled Stampede Of The Disco Elephants. Stay tuned. (Oh yeah, the've sold forty million records to date, worldwide.)