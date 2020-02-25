album release date
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Finally Shares "$oul $old $eparately" Release DateFresh off of the release of "Too Much" ft. Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs confirms "$$$" will be dropping later this month.By Aron A.
- MusicCity Girls Reveal They Have To Push Album Back: "Our Album NOT Finished"Fans would've received new albums from City Girls and Beyoncé on the same day but JT and Yung Miami reveal they had to push their release date back. By Aron A.
- MusicRoddy Ricch Announces "LiveLifeFast" Release DateRoddy Ricch's new album drops this month. By Aron A.
- MusicSummer Walker Confirms "Still Over It" Release Date With Album TrailerThe singer is carefully rolling out her next album and she had a little help from City Girls rapper JT.By Erika Marie
- MusicDom Kennedy Readies The Release Of "From The Westside With Love Three" Next MonthThe L.A. rapper revealed he has a new project set to arrive in just a few weeks.By Erika Marie
- MusicWillow Reveals New Album Title & Release DateWillow's forthcoming pop-punk album arrives in July, and it will feature her highly anticipated collaboration with Avril Lavigne.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicSnoh Aalegra Announces New Album: "Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies"The star sets the date for her third studio album.By Taya Coates
- Pop CultureKid Cudi "Man On the Moon III" Release Date Is HereAfter promising fans new music, Kid Cudi finally just announced the release date of his upcoming album, "Man On The Moon III."By Ellie Spina
- MusicYBN Nahmir Announces New Album Title & Release DateYBN Nahmir is gearing up to release a new project.By Alexander Cole
- MusicPop Smoke Posthumous Album Gets Release DatePop Smoke will be releasing a new album posthumously.By Rose Lilah
- MusicGunna Finally Announces "WUNNA" Album Release DateFinally, finally. Gunna's new album, "WUNNA" has a proper release date.By Rose Lilah
- MusicThe-Dream Shares Release Date For Anticipated "Sextape 4" AlbumThe-Dream already gave us the tracklist, but now he's back to let us know that "Sextape 4" will hit streaming services this month.By Erika Marie
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Reveals Tentative "Suga" Release DateMegan Thee Stallion is hoping to drop her debut album, "Suga," on her late mother's birthday this spring.By Lynn S.
- MusicTory Lanez Leaves Interscope & Drops "New Toronto 3" In MarchTory Lanez has been complaining about his label for months, but he recently shared that his next project will mark the end of his relationship with Interscope.By Erika Marie