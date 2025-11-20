A$AP Rocky's "DON'T BE DUMB" Listening Party All But Confirms The Album Is Dropping Soon

BY Zachary Horvath 483 Views
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Earlier this week, A$AP Rocky did confirm that "DON'T BE DUMB" is still coming this year with "Vanity Fair."

Are we actually getting DON'T BE DUMB? While we aren't going to get our hopes up until we see the album on streaming, something slightly different is in the air right now. According to a tweet from Kurrco, A$AP Rocky held a listening party for what will be his fourth official LP at Mr. T restaurant in Los Angeles.

The French spot's co-owner, Guillaume Guedj, posted to his Instagram to thank A$AP Rocky for stopping by and playing said project. "@asaprocky was playing his new album on Vinyl in the private record room last night @mrtlarestaurant. Vibes [flame emoji]," he wrote.

Interestingly, Guedj edited the caption in the 22 hours the photo of him the rapper has been up. It now just says, "@asaprocky thank you for coming @mrtlarestaurant . Vibes [flame emoji]." Perhaps the New York native had something to do with this?

Either way, this is very exciting news as we are seemingly the closest we've ever been to the album dropping. It helps that he also confirmed that DON'T BE DUMB is arriving before 2025 concludes.

He said as much during his Vanity Fair chat with Callum Turner, LaKeith Stanfield, Glen Powell, and Jeremy Allen White.

Read More: Tekashi 6ix9ine Walked So Content Creators Could Run

DON'T BE DUMB Release Date

"Danny Elfman, he just did my album with me that I'm putting out this year. He scored a bunch of the songs on my new album."

That's all we can say though as an actual day of release is nowhere in sight. It may stay that way too as Rocky told Numéro Magazine in October that he's done giving folks false hope.

"To be honest, I don’t want to talk about release dates anymore. I’d rather let the music speak for itself. One day, you’ll wake up and see what’s coming up. I was a bit foolish giving dates last time… Today, I want to make it clear. You’ll just have to wait and enjoy the record when it’ll come out."

Read More: Hazel-E's Dating History Is The Real Reality TV Storyline

