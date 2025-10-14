A$AP Rocky spoke about the release schedule for his upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb, during an interview with Numéro Magazine published on Monday. In doing so, he claimed to be done sharing release dates for the project and promised that the music would eventually speak for itself. The comment comes as fans have been waiting years for the project to finally release.

"To be honest, I don’t want to talk about release dates anymore," he said. "I’d rather let the music speak for itself. One day, you’ll wake up and see what’s coming up. I was a bit foolish giving dates last time… Today, I want to make it clear. You’ll just have to wait and enjoy the record when it’ll come out."

Elsewhere during the interview, Rocky discussed working with Spike Lee on Highest 2 Lowest, his bold fashion choices, his collaboration with Puma, and more.

When Is A$AP Rocky Releasing "Don't Be Dumb"

A$AP Rocky originally intended to drop Don't Be Dumb back in August of 2024, but delayed the project indefinitely just days beforehand. He's already released several singles from the tracklist, including "Highjack," "Tailor Swif," "Ruby Rosary," and "Pray4DaGang."

Back in March, Rocky confirmed that the album was in the mixing and mastering process while speaking with GQ. "People are tired of hearing about updates about the album. They’re just ready to get this sh*t, you know what I’m saying? I don’t think anybody wants to hear where I’m at with it, how far is it along and all that. They just want to hear some sh*t just to see where I’m at, and I promise I got some new sh*t in store. I’m challenging myself. It’s like anything, I approach it with a different tactic, degree, or finesse," he said at the time.