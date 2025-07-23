A$AP Rocky is reportedly doing "okay" after the rapper was spotted in a wheelchair in West Hollywood on Monday. TMZ published pictures of him appearing "completely distressed" and covering his face with a blanket. Additionally, the outlet reported that he needed help climbing into a yellow Hummer.

HipHopDX reports that his team has confirmed that he's fine and was simply recovering from minor dental surgery. Fans had been extremely worried about his health on social media in the wake of the pictures.

The health scare comes as he and Rihanna are expecting their third child together. The Anti singer debuted her baby bump at the Met Gala, earlier this year. She gave birth to their first son in 2022 and a second son in 2023.

A$AP Rocky "Don't Be Dumb"

Additionally, Rocky's still working on his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb. It's been in the works for a number of years and will mark his first release since 2018's Testing. The project was originally going to release, last August, but Rocky delayed it indefinitely while dealing with sample clearance issues and leaks. He's dropped several singles for it including "Highjack," "Tailor Swif," "Ruby Rosary," and most recently, "Pray4DaGang." He still has not announced an official release date.