A$AP Rocky Is Doing "Okay" After Concerning Wheelchair Pictures Surface

A$AP Rocky Opens Rihanna's "Diamonds" World Tour - New York, NY
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 05: Rapper A$AP Rocky performs during Rihanna "Diamonds" World Tour at Barclays Center on May 5, 2013 in the Brooklyn burough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
A$AP Rocky's team says that he simply had to undergo minor dental surgery and he's in perfectly fine health.

A$AP Rocky is reportedly doing "okay" after the rapper was spotted in a wheelchair in West Hollywood on Monday. TMZ published pictures of him appearing "completely distressed" and covering his face with a blanket. Additionally, the outlet reported that he needed help climbing into a yellow Hummer.

HipHopDX reports that his team has confirmed that he's fine and was simply recovering from minor dental surgery. Fans had been extremely worried about his health on social media in the wake of the pictures.

The health scare comes as he and Rihanna are expecting their third child together. The Anti singer debuted her baby bump at the Met Gala, earlier this year. She gave birth to their first son in 2022 and a second son in 2023.

A$AP Rocky "Don't Be Dumb"

Additionally, Rocky's still working on his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb. It's been in the works for a number of years and will mark his first release since 2018's Testing. The project was originally going to release, last August, but Rocky delayed it indefinitely while dealing with sample clearance issues and leaks. He's dropped several singles for it including "Highjack," "Tailor Swif," "Ruby Rosary," and most recently, "Pray4DaGang." He still has not announced an official release date.

While speaking with GQ, earlier this year, Rocky admitted that fans are growing restless. "People are tired of hearing about updates about the album. They’re just ready to get this sh*t, you know what I’m saying?" he said at the time. "I don’t think anybody wants to hear where I’m at with it, how far is it along and all that. They just want to hear some sh*t just to see where I’m at, and I promise I got some new sh*t in store. I’m challenging myself. It’s like anything, I approach it with a different tactic, degree, or finesse. The album’s done. I just want to drop it. I don’t want to keep saying what I’m going to do and I want to give people what I’ve been promising them for a long-ass f*cking time.”

