ASAP Rocky Confirms "Don't Be Dumb" Is Still Dropping This Year

"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: A$AP Rocky attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
ASAP Rocky has been playing coy about the release date for his next studio album, "Don't Be Dumb," for months.

ASAP Rocky says his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb, is still releasing before the end of the year. He hinted at the state of the project while speaking with Callum Turner, LaKeith Stanfield, Glen Powell, and Jeremy Allen White for a new issue of Vanity Fair.

"Danny Elfman, he just did my album with me that I'm putting out this year. He scored a bunch of the songs on my new album," Rocky revealed to the group.

Rocky has yet to confirm a release date for Don't Be Dumb after having delayed it indefinitely in 2024. Speaking with Numéro Magazine back in October, he remarked that he might end up putting it out by surprise. "To be honest, I don’t want to talk about release dates anymore," he explained. "I’d rather let the music speak for itself. One day, you’ll wake up and see what’s coming up. I was a bit foolish giving dates last time… Today, I want to make it clear. You’ll just have to wait and enjoy the record when it’ll come out."

ASAP Rocky Acting Career

Despite still being adamant that his next album is on the way, Rocky isn't giving up on acting anytime soon. “Acting is just another component of the great arts,” he told Vanity Fair. “And I’m a Renaissance man … I’ve always had a desire, this innate passion for doing these acting roles.”

Rocky most recently starred in Spike Lee's newest film, Highest 2 Lowest, playing a role opposite the legendary actor, Denzel Washington. Of that experience, Rocky added: “I’m at a place where anytime I’m around an OG. I just soak in game … I would love to be silver and that wise one day myself. And still be handsome.”

In addition to acting, Rocky's also had plenty going on with his personal life. He and Rihanna welcomed their third child together, Rocki Irish Mayers, in September.

