6ix9ine Recalls His Crew Stabbing Three Security Guards The Day He Met ASAP Rocky

BY Caroline Fisher 484 Views
6ix9ine Stabbing ASAP Rocky Hip Hop News
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)
According to 6ix9ine, he told ASAP Rocky that he was the reason he started rapping the first time they ever met.

6ix9ine has no shortage of wild stories to tell. During a recent appearance on No Jumper, he even pulled out one involving ASAP Rocky. According to him, he met the performer during ASAP Yams Day a few years back, and was completely star struck. "Imagine, I'm 'Gummo' 6ix9ine meeting my idol," he explained. "So when I looked at him I got star struck."

From there, however, the situation took an unexpected turn when an altercation broke out. "We f*cking stabbed like three security guards," he revealed. Allegedly, ASAP Bari threw the first punch, resulting in an all-out brawl.

6ix9ine continued, describing just how much of a fan he was of Rocky at that point. "I was like 'n***a, you're my idol.' I said that to him, I said, 'n***a, you're my idol. You're the reason I started rapping,'" he recalled. "He didn't give a f*ck. I think he was already f*cking Rihanna at that point."

Read More: Blueface & 6ix9ine Bury The Hatchet After Vicious Beef

6ix9ine & Blueface Beef

The unfortunate run-in during ASAP Yams day is far from the only conflict 6ix9ine has been involved in. He's also been wrapped up in a heated feud with Blueface for a while. Now, however, it looks like the two of them might have finally buried the hatchet.

Shortly after the "Thotiana" rapper was released from prison, he joined N3on for a livestream, and they decided to give 6ix9ine a call. Surprisingly, the two men were able to keep things cordial, and even brought up the idea of a future boxing match.

Just days before that, he trolled Blueface for his prison tattoos in a TikTok, comparing him to a Chipotle bag. “Yo Wack I know this is your man, but look, I know I got a lot of face tattoos, but your man look crazy,” he declared.

6ix9ine is also currently under fire for some disturbing remarks he made about Demi Lovato and her sobriety journey during an interview with Andie Elle. "She’s gonna relapse," he claimed. "Let’s send her a gift. Let’s send her some cocaine, make her relapse.”

Read More: 6ix9ine Is Confident That Demi Lovato Will Relapse

