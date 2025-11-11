Blueface & 6ix9ine Bury The Hatchet After Vicious Beef

Blueface and Tekashi 6ix9ine are two artists who know how to work the internet like a fiddle. Both artists made a living for themselves off internet antics. They have both had their fair share of issues, but at the end of the day, people are always paying attention to them.

Back in 2021, the two actually had beef with one another. Overall, the feud was actually quite petty, all things considered. Even today, it's hard to remember what they were actually fighting about. Given their history, probably nothing at all. That said, both are free men now, and they seem to be looking to move on with their lives.

During a recent livestream with Adin Ross, 6ix9ine revealed to Wack 100 that he wanted to link up with Blueface and do some content. On Monday, Blue was on a livestream with N3on. N3on decided to call 6ix9ine while Blueface was in the room, and the two got on the phone together.

They were immediately cordial with one another, and eventually, 6ix9ine and Blueface began planning a potential boxing match. Unfortunately, there is one hurdle here. Blueface is much bigger than 6ix9ine right now, and would surely clobber him.

Swaggy P Vs. Blueface

Before Blueface can fight 6ix9ine, it seems like he has to take on Nick Young, otherwise known as "Swaggy P," first. Young is looking to get into the boxing ring, and Blue has proven to be a worthy potential opponent for him.

Whether or not these two end up duking it out, still very much remains to be seen. Blueface has all the plans in the world right now, but anything can happen, especially in the world of celebrity boxing.

With that in mind, it is going to be interesting to see whether or not 6ix9ine makes his way into the ring sometime soon. He has been teasing boxing matches for years, but nothing has happened. We can only imagine what the Pay Per View would be for that kind of thing.