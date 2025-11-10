6ix9ine Is Confident That Demi Lovato Will Relapse

6ix9ine has become one of hip-hop's most unlikeable characters due to his unapologetic personality and music. Just ask 21 Savage, for example. He's been that way since stepping into the limelight with "GUMMO" about eight years ago and he's not going to change.
Unfortunately, that's going to lead to more uncomfortable moments like this one involving pop singer Demi Lovato. Caught by TMZ, the Brooklyn MC appeared on social media personality Andie Elle's YouTube channel for an interview. At one point during their chat under the bed sheets, they began talking about childhood TV stars struggling with drug addictions.
That's when the provocateur went onto mention the former Disney Channel actress. Throughout the 2010s decade, Demi tragically battled hard drugs, including a near-fatal heroin overdose in 2018. She was incredibly open and honest about it, revealing it caused three strokes and a heart attack.
Unfortunately, this ended six years of sobriety, a journey she initially began in 2012. Now, she's been clean since 2021.
But 6ix9ine, who tells TMZ that he was trying to be funny, made a joke about how it's inevitable that she'll relapse again.
In fact, he said in the chat with Andie that he would supply her with cocaine.
6ix9ine Probation Sentencing
Following that quip, which was met with much backlash, 6ix9ine said that "dark humor is going extinct" and added, "people in this new generation are just overly sensitive."
The outlet did reach out to Demi Lovato and her camp for comment, but no word yet.
In other news relating to Tekashi, he's currently doing all he can to convince the court to give him house arrest. He's facing potential prison time over multiple probation violations stemming from his 2019 racketeering case. His attorney, Lance Lazzaro, argued for six months of house detention instead of three months of prison.
His argument is that a bid behind bars would be "much more severe, difficult, and even dangerous." That's based on his reputation and celebrity status. He was reportedly supposed to have received his sentence on November 4.
