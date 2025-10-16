It's been an undoubtedly busy few months for ASAP Rocky, and it doesn't look like he plans on slowing down anytime soon. Recently, he ran into his "favorite comedian" Godfrey, who shared a video alongside the rapper on social media. In it, Rocky hinted at something coming soon, leaving fans to speculate.

"Look, please be expecting something soon," he declared, as captured by Kurrco. "Watch that." For now, exactly what Rocky was referring to remains a mystery, though social media users have some good guesses. They've been waiting for his fourth studio album Don't Be Dumb for years now, for one, which might mean it's finally almost done.

Of course, an official release date has not yet been revealed. During an interview with Numéro Magazine published earlier this week, Rocky even said that he's done discussing release dates altogether. Instead, he'd rather let his work do the talking.

"To be honest, I don’t want to talk about release dates anymore," he explained. "I’d rather let the music speak for itself. One day, you’ll wake up and see what’s coming up. I was a bit foolish giving dates last time… Today, I want to make it clear. You’ll just have to wait and enjoy the record when it’ll come out."

ASAP Rocky Don't Be Dumb

While supporters have grown increasingly impatient as the wait for the album continues, Rocky has some solid excuses for the delay. His partner Rihanna, for example, gave birth to their daughter Rocki just a few weeks ago. She's their third, and her siblings were born in 2022 and 2023.

His assault trial also began this January, an fortunately, he was found not guilty the following month. He told Elle what's been stopping him for dropping his highly anticipated LP in September, prompting a simple response.