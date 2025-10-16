ASAP Rocky Teases Something Coming “Soon” Amid New Album Demands

BY Caroline Fisher 134 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ASAP Rocky Teases Something Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Met Gala Co-Chair A$AP Rocky attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
According to ASAP Rocky, he has big things on the way, and fans hope one of them is his fourth studio album, "Don't Be Dumb."

It's been an undoubtedly busy few months for ASAP Rocky, and it doesn't look like he plans on slowing down anytime soon. Recently, he ran into his "favorite comedian" Godfrey, who shared a video alongside the rapper on social media. In it, Rocky hinted at something coming soon, leaving fans to speculate.

"Look, please be expecting something soon," he declared, as captured by Kurrco. "Watch that." For now, exactly what Rocky was referring to remains a mystery, though social media users have some good guesses. They've been waiting for his fourth studio album Don't Be Dumb for years now, for one, which might mean it's finally almost done.

Of course, an official release date has not yet been revealed. During an interview with Numéro Magazine published earlier this week, Rocky even said that he's done discussing release dates altogether. Instead, he'd rather let his work do the talking.

"To be honest, I don’t want to talk about release dates anymore," he explained. "I’d rather let the music speak for itself. One day, you’ll wake up and see what’s coming up. I was a bit foolish giving dates last time… Today, I want to make it clear. You’ll just have to wait and enjoy the record when it’ll come out."

Read More: ASAP Relli Recruits New Lawyers Amid Legal Battle With ASAP Rocky

ASAP Rocky Don't Be Dumb

While supporters have grown increasingly impatient as the wait for the album continues, Rocky has some solid excuses for the delay. His partner Rihanna, for example, gave birth to their daughter Rocki just a few weeks ago. She's their third, and her siblings were born in 2022 and 2023.

His assault trial also began this January, an fortunately, he was found not guilty the following month. He told Elle what's been stopping him for dropping his highly anticipated LP in September, prompting a simple response.

"I don’t want to primarily blame it on my case, but life was lifeing,” he said. “We don’t plan on having children, but when it happens, you gotta adjust and move with it. I gotta be present for my family, because that’s first."

Read More: 21 Savage References ASAP Rocky's Assault Trial On Young Thug's "UY SCUTI"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
ASAP Rocky "Don't Be Dumb" Release Hip Hop News Music ASAP Rocky Reveals What’s Holding Up “Don’t Be Dumb” Release 1.9K
Tiffany &amp; Co. Celebrates The Debut of the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Music A$AP Rocky Is "Nothing" Like Other Rappers In First Post-Trial Snippet 4.9K
2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 Music ASAP Rocky Clears The Air Around Album Delay 3.2K
2025 Lollapalooza Festival Music A$AP Rocky Says He's Done Giving Release Dates For "Don't Be Dumb" 1.8K
Comments 0