This February, a jury found ASAP Rocky not guilty of two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. His former associate ASAP Relly had alleged that he shot at him during a dispute in Los Angeles back in 2022. He was facing up to 24 years behind bars, making the verdict an incredibly emotional moment for both the rapper and his loved ones.

"Thank y’all for saving my life," he declared in court upon hearing the big news. "Thank you. [Thanks] for making the right decision. Thank you, your honor." Rocky isn't off the hook entirely, however. Shortly after he was acquitted, Relli decided to move forward with a civil lawsuit against him.

He tried to represent himself in court in September, as his former legal team walked away after Rocky's criminal trial. Now, per Rolling Stone, he's secured two new attorneys to represent him as he continues to fight for the justice he feels he deserves. The attorneys in question are Aaron Morris and Andrew Robertson, and they've told the court they're “working diligently” to prepare.

ASAP Rocky & ASAP Relli Case

The trial is currently scheduled to begin on January 12. "We haven’t received any type of settlement offer from the plaintiff," Rocky's lawyer Wogai Mohmand said during a hearing yesterday (October 14). "So we thought an MSC [Mandatory Settlement Conference] would be more helpful, to help the parties resolve the case.”