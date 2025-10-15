ASAP Relli Recruits New Lawyers Amid Legal Battle With ASAP Rocky

BY Caroline Fisher 80 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ASAP Relli New Lawyers ASAP Rocky Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: A$AP Rocky seen at Apple Original Films and A24's HIGHEST 2 LOWEST - Los Angeles Special Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on August 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/A24 via Getty Images)
ASAP Relli is moving forward with his civil lawsuit against ASAP Rocky, and a trial is scheduled to begin on January 12.

This February, a jury found ASAP Rocky not guilty of two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. His former associate ASAP Relly had alleged that he shot at him during a dispute in Los Angeles back in 2022. He was facing up to 24 years behind bars, making the verdict an incredibly emotional moment for both the rapper and his loved ones.

"Thank y’all for saving my life," he declared in court upon hearing the big news. "Thank you. [Thanks] for making the right decision. Thank you, your honor." Rocky isn't off the hook entirely, however. Shortly after he was acquitted, Relli decided to move forward with a civil lawsuit against him.

He tried to represent himself in court in September, as his former legal team walked away after Rocky's criminal trial. Now, per Rolling Stone, he's secured two new attorneys to represent him as he continues to fight for the justice he feels he deserves. The attorneys in question are Aaron Morris and Andrew Robertson, and they've told the court they're “working diligently” to prepare.

Read More: 21 Savage References ASAP Rocky's Assault Trial On Young Thug's "UY SCUTI"

ASAP Rocky & ASAP Relli Case
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The trial is currently scheduled to begin on January 12. "We haven’t received any type of settlement offer from the plaintiff," Rocky's lawyer Wogai Mohmand said during a hearing yesterday (October 14). "So we thought an MSC [Mandatory Settlement Conference] would be more helpful, to help the parties resolve the case.”

Judge William F. Fahey told both parties to pursue private mediation and gave them until December 10 to find a retired judge to facilitate it. “Either you’re going to enjoy some success, or I’ll consider setting an MSC at that time,” he stated. “We have a firm trial date about two months away. We’re going to try to settle this case.”

Read More: ASAP Rocky Reveals What’s Holding Up “Don’t Be Dumb” Release

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Street Style - Day 4 - Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Music ASAP Relli Denies “Snitching” On ASAP Rocky Amid Tense Encounter Outside Court 1216
ASAP Rocky Trial Shooting Assault Jury Selection Start Date Hip Hop News Music ASAP Rocky Learns When Jury Selection Will Begin In His Shooting Case 2.4K
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-COURT-A$AP-ROCKY Music ASAP Rocky Prosecutor Claims ASAP Relli Could Beat Rocky Up During Assault Trial 1194
38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards Music ASAP Rocky Assault Trial: Witness Reportedly Plans To Testify About Prop Gun 1.8K
Comments 0