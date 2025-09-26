21 Savage References ASAP Rocky's Assault Trial On Young Thug's "UY SCUTI"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 756 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
21 Savage ASAP Rocky Trail Young Thug UY SCUTI Hip Hop News
Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Recording artist 21 Savage looks during the fourth quarter between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Some fans thought that 21 Savage dissed ASAP Rocky on Young Thug's new album "UY SCUTI," but others gave more grace.

Young Thug included some disses on his new album UY SCUTI, namely against folks like Gunna who took plea deals in the YSL RICO case. But 21 Savage and his feature on the track "Walk Down" were not exempt from this conversation, as he referenced the assault trial of ASAP Rocky. That outcome was the Harlem MC's acquittal over accusations of shooting A$AP Relli.

"I ain’t A$AP Rocky, these ain’t blanks," 21 raps on the cut. This is referencing Rocky's claim during his trial that he carried a prop gun around, not an actual firearm. But why did some fans take this as a diss?

Well, that's because "shooting blanks" might be perceived as a shot to the long-awaited album Don't Be Dumb, which has endured delay after delay despite many teases, singles, and hype-creating promises. In other words, it's all talk. Given the Slaughter Gang spitter's friendship with Drake, who does not get along with Rocky at all, it's understandable to immediately assume animosity.

Nevertheless, that beef context doesn't really confirm this as a diss, nor does anything about the bar or its surrounding lyrics firmly root it in a negative approach. So take those tinfoil hats off until we get something more clear.

Read More: 21 Savage Criticizes Fans Bashing Young Thug & YFN Lucci Reconciliation

21 Savage New Album

Amid this whole process, 21 Savage revealed his next album's coming soon. He relayed the exciting news to DJ Akademiks during a phone call. This would mark the Atlanta MC's first LP since 2024's american dream.

Regarding Young Thug and A$AP Rocky's bond, recent collab album rumors didn't turn out to be true. However, the latter did show the former love on multiple occasions concerning UY SCUTI and his prison time, so there's no reason to assume any direct beef there either.

All in all, we'll see how these lyrical interpretations age as fans continue to debate and scrutinize this new album. Maybe we're just reading too deeply into the politics and industry relationships of it all. Nevertheless, it's a notable reference because of Rocky and Thug's legal struggles, something that they can sadly bond over. Let's see if this leads to more interesting developments.

Read More: Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky Pose With “Free Young Thug” Shirts

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Young Thug Firing Team Rod Wave UY SCUTI Verse Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Firing Members Of His Team For Axing Rod Wave's "UY SCUTI" Verse 3.1K
Young Thug Samples Prosecutor New Album UY SCUTI Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Samples YSL RICO State Prosecutor To Open New Album "UY SCUTI" 383
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Arrivals Music Young Thug Name-Drops Gunna In Scathing "UY Scuti" Diss 3.4K
Young Thug Explains Issue Gunna Plea Deal Leaked Call Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Finally Explains His Issue With Gunna And His Plea Deal In Alleged Leaked Call 18.1K
Comments 0