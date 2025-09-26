Young Thug included some disses on his new album UY SCUTI, namely against folks like Gunna who took plea deals in the YSL RICO case. But 21 Savage and his feature on the track "Walk Down" were not exempt from this conversation, as he referenced the assault trial of ASAP Rocky. That outcome was the Harlem MC's acquittal over accusations of shooting A$AP Relli.

"I ain’t A$AP Rocky, these ain’t blanks," 21 raps on the cut. This is referencing Rocky's claim during his trial that he carried a prop gun around, not an actual firearm. But why did some fans take this as a diss?

Well, that's because "shooting blanks" might be perceived as a shot to the long-awaited album Don't Be Dumb, which has endured delay after delay despite many teases, singles, and hype-creating promises. In other words, it's all talk. Given the Slaughter Gang spitter's friendship with Drake, who does not get along with Rocky at all, it's understandable to immediately assume animosity.

Nevertheless, that beef context doesn't really confirm this as a diss, nor does anything about the bar or its surrounding lyrics firmly root it in a negative approach. So take those tinfoil hats off until we get something more clear.

21 Savage New Album

Amid this whole process, 21 Savage revealed his next album's coming soon. He relayed the exciting news to DJ Akademiks during a phone call. This would mark the Atlanta MC's first LP since 2024's american dream.

Regarding Young Thug and A$AP Rocky's bond, recent collab album rumors didn't turn out to be true. However, the latter did show the former love on multiple occasions concerning UY SCUTI and his prison time, so there's no reason to assume any direct beef there either.