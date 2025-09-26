21 Savage Promises He's Finally About To Release His Next Album

21 Savage says his next studio album is on the horizon, hinting that he's ready to release it during an interview with DJ Akademiks. Appearing on one of his livestreams, this week, 21 addressed the long wait fans have endured since his last release, American Dream, which released in January 2024. "I swear I'm bout to drop, on God. I'm finna drop. I swear," he said.

Users on social media have been having mixed reactions to the idea of another album from 21 Savage. "N***a finna make the same song over and over like he been doing for years we good," one fan replied to Kurrco sharing the clip on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "We don’t care, savage washed, every body fella seeing now is washed, Drake , thug, savage and Nicki they all washed, Kendrick and The clipse had a better year by the way."

Others brought up his appearance on Young Thug's new album, UY Scuti. "WE THERE HE JUST COOKED ON THUG ALBUM," one user wrote. 21 contributes to the song, "Walk Down." Thug put the album out on Friday.

21 Savage has yet to confirm any further details on his fourth studio album. American Dream was a major success, debuting at number one on the US Billboard 200 with 133,000 album-equivalent units. It featured appearances from Doja Cat, Young Thug, Metro Boomin, Lil Durk, Travis Scott, Summer Walker, Brent Faiyaz, Burna Boy, Tommy Newport, Mikky Ekko, and Mariah the Scientist.

21 Savage & Young Thug

In addition to collaborating with Thug on "Walk Down," 21 Savage also made headlines for defending him for squashing his beef with YFN Lucci. “Yall want n***as to beef forever then say they ain't appreciate they blessings if they get locked up for it. Shut yall bi*ch ass up,” he wrote in a post on Instagram.

Lucci and 21 are two of several artists Thug collaborated with on UY Scuti. He also teamed up with Ken Carson, Cardi B, T.I., Lil Baby, Sexyy Red, Travis Scott, Lil Gotit, 1300Saint, Future, and Mariah the Scientist.