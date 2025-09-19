21 Savage Fuels Rampant Latto Dating Rumors With New Hunxho Collab

Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Recording artist 21 Savage in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
21 Savage recently rapped about falling in love "with the cheetah print," leading fans to believe he's referring to his rumored boo Latto.

Rumors that 21 Savage and Latto are an item have been floating around for years, and it doesn't look like they'll be beating the allegations any time soon. Today, the London-born rapper teamed up with Hunxho for a song on his new album FOR HER 2, "If Only." In it, he spits about how he "fell in love with the cheetah print," which fans can only interpret as a nod to his rumored boo and her signature style.

"Man why don’t they just say they’re together acting like we don’t know [crying emoji]," one X user writes. "21 Savage knew what he was as doing when he said that on Hunxho song," another claims.

This isn't the first time the potential pair has made headlines in recent weeks as fans continue to speculate about them, however. Late last month, they were also allegedly spotted enjoying a tropical getaway together. As if that wasn't enough to stoke fans' suspicions, a restaurant in St. Vincent added fuel to the fire by outing them for allegedly dining there together. The establishment posted a photo featuring 21 Savage and tagged the "Somebody" performer, claiming she refused to be in it.

21 Savage & Latto

Latto also leaned into the rumors back in June when she joined forces with Nemzzz on "ART," a track produced by Tay Keith and Boi-1da. "Knew hе was from UK when he got behind mе stabbin' it, aha / [..] / In the A, they call me fine sh*t, but the mandem say I'm leng (Okay)," she raps.

In May, she even almost accidentally exposed her secret lover's identity during a livestream with her sister Brooklyn. At the time, she showed off her new watch, jokingly calling it a Mother's Day gift. This prompted fans to question if she was pregnant. In response, she did a quick pose and asked if she looked like she was expecting, quickly shutting that theory down.

She later forgot she was live and called out for her mystery man. Upon realizing her mistake, she demanded that he not respond so that his identity could stay under wraps.

