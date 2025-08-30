Latto & 21 Savage Allegedly Spotted On Vacation Together After Years Of Dating Rumors

BY Zachary Horvath 19 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
latto
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Latto at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images Jun 19, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; 21 Savage performs on the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water music festival in Washington, DC on June 19, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Latto and 21 Savage have done an impeccable job at keeping their rumored romance on the down low, but it appears they've been caught.

Latto and 21 Savage have linked to one another forever it feels like. To be more exact though, fans have been wondering if they've been an item since 2020. Some believe they are a pair already, but in case you weren't as sure, you may be after seeing this.

Per some photos and video caught by The Shade Room, the Georgia hitmakers seem to be on vacation with one another somewhere tropical. The footage is blurry so it's kind of difficult to see if it's really them. But folks in their comments section are buying in 100%.

"I mean we already knew, it was only a matter of time we caught them together," one person states. Another jokes, "FINALLY! The first time we spotted them in the wild [three loudly crying emojis]."

People on X are also catching wind of the viral post. "I know whoever took this picture of Latto and 21 savage felt like they got the golden ticket to the chocolate factory [two loudly crying emojis]." "So latto’s man was 21 savage all along? [loudly crying emoji]."

Of course, if Latto or 21 get asked about this linkup, we wouldn't be shocked at all if they decided to play coy about it. They have done quite a job keeping this alleged romance on the down low if you couldn't tell.

Read More: Ranking Nike’s 10 Best Basketball Signature Sneakers

Latto & 21 Savage Rumors

This moment has thinking back to all of the cues that the internet has picked up on over years. One of the most memorable has to be the photos of 21 and Big Latto getting tattoos of their legal names in red ink. This went viral last year with the SAVAGE MODE II rapper supposedly following suit.

But we can get even more recent than that. In June, the "Big Mama" femcee linked with UK rapper Nemzzz on a song called "ART." On her verse she said, "Knew hе was from UK when he got behind mе stabbin' it, aha / [..] / In the A, they call me fine sh*t, but the mandem say I'm leng (Okay)."

Due to 21's roots in both the UK and in the ATL, fans were convinced this was a sneaky way of mentioning how her rumored boo compliments her.

Read More: Ranking The Best New And Upcoming Air Jordan 4 Releases

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Pluto Appears To Shade Latto Hip Hop News Music Pluto Appears To Shade Latto After “WHIM WHAMIEE” Remix Gets Axed 1.9K
NBA: Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks Relationships Latto Reignites 21 Savage Dating Rumors With Her Verse On New Nemzzz Track 3.8K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 73.3K
Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 – 11/2/23 Music Latto Teases Fans Over Her Relationship Once Again By FaceTiming With Her Secret Man 1.6K
Comments 0