Latto and 21 Savage have linked to one another forever it feels like. To be more exact though, fans have been wondering if they've been an item since 2020. Some believe they are a pair already, but in case you weren't as sure, you may be after seeing this.

Per some photos and video caught by The Shade Room, the Georgia hitmakers seem to be on vacation with one another somewhere tropical. The footage is blurry so it's kind of difficult to see if it's really them. But folks in their comments section are buying in 100%.

"I mean we already knew, it was only a matter of time we caught them together," one person states. Another jokes, "FINALLY! The first time we spotted them in the wild [three loudly crying emojis]."

People on X are also catching wind of the viral post. "I know whoever took this picture of Latto and 21 savage felt like they got the golden ticket to the chocolate factory [two loudly crying emojis]." "So latto’s man was 21 savage all along? [loudly crying emoji]."

Of course, if Latto or 21 get asked about this linkup, we wouldn't be shocked at all if they decided to play coy about it. They have done quite a job keeping this alleged romance on the down low if you couldn't tell.

Latto & 21 Savage Rumors

This moment has thinking back to all of the cues that the internet has picked up on over years. One of the most memorable has to be the photos of 21 and Big Latto getting tattoos of their legal names in red ink. This went viral last year with the SAVAGE MODE II rapper supposedly following suit.

But we can get even more recent than that. In June, the "Big Mama" femcee linked with UK rapper Nemzzz on a song called "ART." On her verse she said, "Knew hе was from UK when he got behind mе stabbin' it, aha / [..] / In the A, they call me fine sh*t, but the mandem say I'm leng (Okay)."

Due to 21's roots in both the UK and in the ATL, fans were convinced this was a sneaky way of mentioning how her rumored boo compliments her.