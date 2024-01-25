Did 21 Savage Get A Latto Tattoo? Fans Speculate He May Have

21 Savage just dropped off his newest album American Dream. Overall, this is a project that is getting some praise due to the rapper's abilities on the mic. Furthermore, he finds himself in a vulnerable spot on this album, which has fans appreciating him a lot more. After all, Savage is an artist who started off his career with some bone-chilling tracks. Now, however, he has shown more humanity in a sense, and fans are definitely fans of this brand-new approach to his art. Either way, he continues to shine and grow.

Over the last few months, 21 has been subjected to rumors as it pertains to Latto. Some reports claim he is married while others say he is getting a divorce. However, the one thing that has remained persistent is the rumors that he has been hanging out with Latto. Today, those rumors are getting much more serious thanks to a new photo that is making the rounds. According to The Shade Room, 21 has a red tattoo behind his ear. Some believe it says "Alyssa" and that just so happens to be Latto's name.

21 Savage x Latto?

If you are not convinced, Latto has a similar tattoo that says "Sheyaa." This is 21's real name. Needless to say, the connection would make sense. Although in the picture of 21, it is extremely difficult to make out what the tattoo actually says. As for fans in the comments section of the post above, they were a bit exasperated by it all. "Honestly rent is due in a few days can we focus on the bigger picture here????" someone wrote. "Damn who yawl detectives…. help me find my daddy other children," said another. Regardless of how you feel, this is definitely solid detective work.

