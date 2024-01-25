21 Savage Claims "American Dream" Movie With Donald Glover Was Fake, Fans Breathe Hefty Sigh Of Relief

21 Savage came out with American Dream just a couple of weeks ago, and it turned out to be a huge success. Overall, this is a project that a lot of fans were eager for. After all, it had been a few years since 21 had come out with a solo project. Regardless, he set a high benchmark for 2024, and the fans agree. The album is going to be number one, two weeks in a row. Furthermore, he has seen a few of his tracks reach the top 100, which is a massive accomplishment. Needless to say, he career is thriving.

Prior to the release of the album, the artist teased a movie with the album's namesake. The film would feature Donald Glover who would play the role of 21. When the trailer for the movie came out, there were lots of fans out there who were confused. They felt like the casting was pretty awful and the acting was bad. Not to mention, it just seemed like a ridiculous concept. Well, fans can now rest easy as it was revealed by the artist that this movie is not coming out. Instead, it was just a fake trailer to help promote the album.

Read More: Is 21 Savage Allowed In Canada?

21 Savage Comes Clean

21 made this declaration while on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay. It was a big revelation that fans were breathing a sigh of relief over. If you look at all of the tweets down below, you can see how people reacted to this news. For the most part, many were happy that this is not a real project. Meanwhile, there were some who thought it was ridiculous to believe in this movie, to begin with. Goes to show you how stupid the world is now. No way y’all really believed from that one video a whole movie was coming out," one Twitter user wrote. "You a special brand of stupid if you thought this was real," said another.

Fans React

Let us know what you think of 21 and his new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming projects.

Read More: Where Is 21 Savage From?