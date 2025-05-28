A$AP Rocky Reveals The Truth Behind Alleged Young Thug Collab Album

BY Alexander Cole 528 Views
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
A$AP Rocky is currently prepping his new album "Don't Be Dumb," but this has come with some rumors about Young Thug.

A$AP Rocky is easily one of the biggest artists in all of hip-hop. However, he has not released a new album since 2018's Testing. While he has dropped singles since then, fans are still waiting for his new album.

This new project is going to be called Don't Be Dumb and it was originally supposed to come out in August of 2024. However, the project ultimately got delayed, much to the chagrin of fans. Since that time, there have been very few updates on the album.

Meanwhile, some strange news came out on Tuesday, as an A$AP member hinted at a collaborative tape between Rocky and Young Thug. Although these two are friendly, this wasn't exactly a combination that fans were begging for.

Not to mention, the timing of this felt off given Rocky has yet to release Don't Be Dumb and Thugger is still promoting UY SCUTI.

Thankfully, Rocky cleared things up for fans on Wednesday. On X, he wrote: "FALSE MY BROTHER, UY SCUTI OTW."

A$AP Rocky Don't Be Dumb

UY SCUTI is one of the most anticipated releases of the entire year, although we still do not have a release date. As for Don't Be Dumb, this is one of those projects that some fans have given up on. Not because Rocky is not worthy of a listen, but because some are just all out of hope.

Rocky has been a busy man, all things considered. He has been raising his two kids with Rihanna, which is a full-time job. Furthermore, with a third child on the way, you can see why music might not be the priority right now.

Having said that, the hardcore fans are still yearning for that new Rocky project. Whether or not it ever drops, still remains to be seen. Based on the recent collab album rumor, some may expect a Young Thug feature. Perhaps something to look forward to as the summer fast approaches.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
