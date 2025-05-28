A$AP Rocky is easily one of the biggest artists in all of hip-hop. However, he has not released a new album since 2018's Testing. While he has dropped singles since then, fans are still waiting for his new album.

This new project is going to be called Don't Be Dumb and it was originally supposed to come out in August of 2024. However, the project ultimately got delayed, much to the chagrin of fans. Since that time, there have been very few updates on the album.

Meanwhile, some strange news came out on Tuesday, as an A$AP member hinted at a collaborative tape between Rocky and Young Thug. Although these two are friendly, this wasn't exactly a combination that fans were begging for.

Not to mention, the timing of this felt off given Rocky has yet to release Don't Be Dumb and Thugger is still promoting UY SCUTI.

Thankfully, Rocky cleared things up for fans on Wednesday. On X, he wrote: "FALSE MY BROTHER, UY SCUTI OTW."

A$AP Rocky Don't Be Dumb

UY SCUTI is one of the most anticipated releases of the entire year, although we still do not have a release date. As for Don't Be Dumb, this is one of those projects that some fans have given up on. Not because Rocky is not worthy of a listen, but because some are just all out of hope.

Rocky has been a busy man, all things considered. He has been raising his two kids with Rihanna, which is a full-time job. Furthermore, with a third child on the way, you can see why music might not be the priority right now.