A$AP Rocky Updates Cover Art For "AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP" Ahead Of 10th Anniversary Merch Drop

A$AP Rocky's AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP turned 10 on May 26. The following day, Rocky updated the cover on streaming services. Fans now see a pixelated version of the the cover. It turns out that the change was, in part, because of new 10th anniversary merchandise to celebrate the album.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rocky dropped some new merchandise on the AWGE website. The pieces include a 10th anniversary vinyl and two new t-shirts. The vinyl drop is limited to 1,000 copies, so fans will have to act quickly if they want a copy of the album before it sells out again.

AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP is a favorite among A$AP Rocky fans, with many citing it as some of his best work to date. It's yet another popular album from that era that's turning 10 this year, along with some iconic releases like Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp A Butterfly, Future's DS2, and Drake's If You're Reading This It's Too Late. It's not hard to see why so many hip-hop fans consider 2015 to be one of the genre's best ever years, and Rocky's album played its part.

When Is A$AP Rocky's Next Album Coming?

Fans of A$AP Rocky's seem to believe that there's more to the cover art change than the merch drop, and that the rapper is finally beginning the rollout for his next album. Don't Be Dumb, his fourth album and fifth release overall, was set to drop in August 2024 before being pushed back indefinitely due to leaks.