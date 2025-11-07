A$AP Rocky Jokes About “Baby Number Four” While Celebrating Fashion Icon Award Win

BY Tallie Spencer 112 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
A$AP Rocky is clearly enjoying life as a dad.

A$AP Rocky had plenty to celebrate this week. And he let it show. After being honored with the 2025 CFDA Fashion Icon Award, the Harlem-born rapper and style trailblazer was in high spirits when a viral clip captured him joking about expanding his family.

In the short video circulating online, Rocky was holding a bottle of champagne when he playfully quipped, “Might be baby number four tonight (haha, YEAH!!) … nah I’m joking,” before taking another sip. He then laughed and added, “Ask that question again, I’m sorry, I’m celebrating.”

The lighthearted moment came shortly after Rocky accepted one of the night’s most prestigious honors. He was recognized as a global fashion leader. Rocky attended the event without his partner Rihanna, however, his acceptance speech affectionately shouted her out. "Baby girl, I love you, boo," he said during the speech. So it's no surprise he was in a great mood after the awards and proceeded to talk about "baby number 4."

Read More: A$AP Rocky Reignites Drake Beef With Comments About UMG Lawsuit

A$AP Rocky Jokes About Another Baby

A$AP Rocky already shares three kids with Rihanna: RZA, Riot Rose, and the newest addition Rocki Irish. The “baby number four” comment quickly set social media into speculation mode. Fans jokingly speculated whether the couple might be expecting again or if Rocky was simply caught up in the joy of the evening.

"And that’s his way of saying she’s already pregnant," one person wrote in TheShadeRoom's comments. "That man said he's not giving another man a chance to even blink in her direction!" another person said.

Whether his baby comment was a playful tease or champagne-fueled talk, it seems clear that Rocky is enjoying being a dad. Between his family life, fashion legacy, and music career, Rocky remains one of the most influential voices shaping culture today.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Says He & Rihanna Are Naming Their Next Child After Denzel Washington

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.2K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.7K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 853
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 76.1K
Comments 0