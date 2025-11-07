A$AP Rocky Jokes About “Baby Number Four” While Celebrating Fashion Icon Award Win

A$AP Rocky had plenty to celebrate this week. And he let it show. After being honored with the 2025 CFDA Fashion Icon Award, the Harlem-born rapper and style trailblazer was in high spirits when a viral clip captured him joking about expanding his family.

In the short video circulating online, Rocky was holding a bottle of champagne when he playfully quipped, “Might be baby number four tonight (haha, YEAH!!) … nah I’m joking,” before taking another sip. He then laughed and added, “Ask that question again, I’m sorry, I’m celebrating.”

The lighthearted moment came shortly after Rocky accepted one of the night’s most prestigious honors. He was recognized as a global fashion leader. Rocky attended the event without his partner Rihanna, however, his acceptance speech affectionately shouted her out. "Baby girl, I love you, boo," he said during the speech. So it's no surprise he was in a great mood after the awards and proceeded to talk about "baby number 4."

A$AP Rocky Jokes About Another Baby

A$AP Rocky already shares three kids with Rihanna: RZA, Riot Rose, and the newest addition Rocki Irish. The “baby number four” comment quickly set social media into speculation mode. Fans jokingly speculated whether the couple might be expecting again or if Rocky was simply caught up in the joy of the evening.

"And that’s his way of saying she’s already pregnant," one person wrote in TheShadeRoom's comments. "That man said he's not giving another man a chance to even blink in her direction!" another person said.