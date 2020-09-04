award
- MusicOffset Gifted With Georgia Legislative Black Caucus AwardThe Atlanta-Fulton Foundation gave him the Legacy in Hip-Hop award for his artistic and community contributions.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDr. Dre Receives Inaugural Global Impact Award At 2023 GrammysThe West Coast hip-hop pioneer thanked the genre for being a "lifeline" for him when he was just a teenager.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Baby Honored With Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At Black Music Action Coalition GalaLil Baby is the recipient of this year's Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLouis C.K. Wins Best Comedy Album At 2022 Grammy AwardsLouis C.K. won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.By Cole Blake
- MusicTyler, The Creator Wins Best Rap Album At Grammys For "Call Me If You Get Lost"Tyler, the Creator's "Call Me If You Get Lost" has won the Grammy for Best Rap Album.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBlue Ivy Carter Wins Best Voiceover Award At Voice Arts AwardsBlue Ivy Carter wins the Best Voiceover award for her "Hair Love" audiobook narration. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicMarilyn Manson Dropped From Best Rap Song Grammy Nomination For Kanye West’s “Jail”Marilyn Manson has lost his Best Rap Song category Grammy nomination for the Donda track “Jail."By Cole Blake
- TVKarrueche Tran Becomes First AAPI Emmy Winner In Lead-Actress CatagoryKarrueche Tran made Emmys history this week with her Lead Actress win.By Cole Blake
- MusicQueen Latifah Honored With BET Lifetime Achievement AwardThe entertainer was greeted by Lil Kim, Rapsody and Monie Love, among others.By Yoni Yardeni
- Music50 Cent Reacts To Pop Smoke's Billboard Award Album WinFollowing Pop Smoke's big Billboard Music Award win, 50 Cent took to Instagram to offer a few celebratory words. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake Named Artist Of The Decade At 2021 Billboard Music AwardsBillboard awarded Drake with the honor of Artist of the Decade, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Scott Set To Receive Massive AwardTravis Scott continues to build up his accolades.By Alexander Cole
- MoviesChadwick Boseman's Widow Accepts His NAACP Award With Emotional SpeechChadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, gave an emotional speech while accepting the late actor's NAACP award.By Cole Blake
- MusicKaytranada Reacts To Winning Two Grammy AwardsBeloved Canadian artist Kaytranada reacts to securing his first-ever Grammy wins for "Best Dance Recording" and "Best Dance/Electronic Album."By Mitch Findlay
- Music2020 MTV European Music Awards: Full List Of Winners RevealedCheck out the full list of winners form the 2020 MTV European Music AwardsBy Cole Blake
- TVEddie Murphy Wins Emmy For Acclaimed "Saturday Night Live" AppearanceEddie Murphy won his first Emmy for his appearance on "Saturday Night Live."By Cole Blake
- MusicJuice Wrld Posthumously Wins Hip-Hop Album Of The Year AwardJuice Wrld forever. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsMontrezl Harrell Wins NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award: ReportClippers forward Montrezl Harrell has reportedly won the Sixth Man of the Year Award.By Cole Blake