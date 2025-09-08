Mariah Carey Receives Storied Video Vanguard Award And Performs Medley Of Hits At VMAs

BY Zachary Horvath 122 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Mariah Carey performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV)
Mariah Carey was celebrated like the true icon she is at the VMAs and reciprocated by putting on a stunning performance to boot.

Mariah Carey is one of the R&B queens. So, it's no surprise that she was treated like absolute royalty at the 2025 MTV VMAs. The New York balladeer was not only awarded with her first-ever trophy from the cable channel, but she also earned perhaps the most prestigious piece of hardware too.

Per The Shade Room, Mariah walked away with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. This goes to the artist who's had a major impact on music videos and pop culture. It's been handed out to some other incredible acts over the years since its inception in 1984 and rework to include MJ's name in 1991.

Per ABC, many R&B and hip-hop talents have brought home this honor. Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson, LL COOL J, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, and Missy Elliott are a few. Then, there's other greats like MJ, David Bowie, Katy Perry, Shakira, and etc.

While you can argue it's been a long time coming for Mariah Carey to receive her proper due, she's got it now. At the end of the day, that's what matters most. During her acceptance speech, the hitmaker explained why this Moon Person trophy means so much to her.

Read More: Ranking The 12 Most Influential Air Jordans Of All Time

Mariah Carey New Album

"Music videos are my way of life, of bringing music to my own life... movies visualizing the sheer fantasy of it all. And let's be honest, sometimes there's just an excuse to put in the drama and do things I wouldn't do in real life," she joked.

She concluded, "After all this time, I've learned that music evolves, videos evolve — but the fun, that is eternal. Thank you, MTV, for playing my videos. And to our fans, the Lambily, I love you so much."

On top of receiving another honor with the Best R&B video for "Type Dangerous," Mariah Carey also put forth a showstopping performance onstage. "Sugar Sweet," "Fantasy," "Honey," and "Obsessed" and "It's Like That," were a part of her career-spanning medley.

This was also Mariah's first time at the MTV VMAs in 20 years.

Overall, this spectacular evening is just the tip of the iceberg for the powerhouse, though. On September 26, she will be returning with her sixteenth studio album, Here For It All. It's set to include 13 tracks, according to Genius.

Read More: 10 Air Jordan Collabs That Changed Sneaker Culture Forever

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Mariah Carey Headlines Brighton Pride 2025: Pride In The Park Music MTV VMA Says "Its Time" Honor Mariah Carey With Video Vanguard Award 624
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TIDAL Pop Culture Beyoncè & Jay-Z Congratulate Nicki Minaj On Her Vanguard Award 7.0K
ll-cool-j-to-host-vmas-hip-hop-news Music LL Cool J To Serve As Host Of 2025 MTV VMAs 506
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 74.1K
Comments 0