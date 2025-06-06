Mariah Carey's Still Got & Then Some On "Type Dangerous"

Mariah Carey isn't sugarcoating anything. She has a type and it's the dangerous kind. That announcement is all over her single "Type Dangerous," her first solo record in roughly seven years. Excitingly, this also looks to be the beginning of a new album rollout.
The songstress extraordinaire announced "Type Dangerous" on her Instagram earlier this week with a mini trailer. It shows Mariah hopping in a McLaren and listening to "It's Like That." However, she doesn't let it play too long.
She skips it to start playing an untitled audio file that samples Eric B. & Rakim's "Eric B. Is President." The camera eventually pans to the supercar's license plate which is "MC16." That's the only hint we have to go off of, but given how long it's been since Caution, we are allowed to have hope and pray.
Mariah Carey still sounds great all these years later over a more modern R&B beat. Produced by herself, Tobe Nwigwe, and Daniel Moore II, it's got a danceable percussive rhythm about it with some nice bounce too. The aforementioned sample that's woven in also helps with that grooviness and is a great addition.
Folks are absolutely thrilled for Carey's return with artists like Kehlani, Anderson .Paak, Muni Long, and even McLaren fueling the excitement. Spin the fresh record, "Type Dangerous," below.
Mariah Carey "Type Dangerous"
Quotable Lyrics:
Motorcycle man had a yen for me
Liked to rush through the tunnel at a breakneck speed
Computer boy toy, he was fun for a while
'Til I caught him on the web hacking other girls' files
You know the guy say he worked construction
Turns out he was movin' them pounds through customs