Fat Joe Claims He Ran Into Desiigner At The Airport Before His Indecent Exposure Arrest

Juicy Fest 2025
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 15: Fat Joe performs at Juicy Fest 2025 on January 15, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)
Desiigner was charged with indecent exposure after allegedly exposing himself to Delta Air Lines flight attendants.

Fat Joe says he allegedly ran into Desiigner at an airport before the rapper's infamous arrest for indecent exposure in 2023. He discussed the encounter during a recent episode of his new podcast with Jadakiss, Joe and Jada. The topic arose while speaking about one-hit wonders in hip-hop.

"Oh, yo, 'Panda, Panda,' is the one," Joe said, according to Complex. "He sold 10 million on that, right?" After Jadakiss made a remark about Desiigner making "a sh*t load of money," Joe brought up his indecent exposure charge. "You know what's crazy? I seen him in Dubai in the airport that day," Joe said. "The same f*cking day. He seemed so normal. I'm like, 'Yo, what's up, man?' Then the next thing I know, when I arrive in the States … Tumblin' dice."

Desiigner's Charges

As for the arrest, Desiigner was allegedly caught masturbating in front of flight attendants while travelling from Tokyo to Minneapolis, Minnesota through Delta Air Lines. He later pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and issued an apology on social media.

“For the past few months I have not been OK, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” he wrote on his Instagram Story, as caught by The Independent. “While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted into a hospital, I was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the States, and am admitting myself in a facility to help me.”

Desiigner eventually shared his side of the story during an interview with Adam22 on No Jumper. "I didn’t have enough sugars and stuff like that," he said in 2024. "I was kind of, like, out of my body. … It really wasn't who my character was. I was on medication and just went to sleep on the plane."

