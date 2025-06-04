Fat Joe says he allegedly ran into Desiigner at an airport before the rapper's infamous arrest for indecent exposure in 2023. He discussed the encounter during a recent episode of his new podcast with Jadakiss, Joe and Jada. The topic arose while speaking about one-hit wonders in hip-hop.

"Oh, yo, 'Panda, Panda,' is the one," Joe said, according to Complex. "He sold 10 million on that, right?" After Jadakiss made a remark about Desiigner making "a sh*t load of money," Joe brought up his indecent exposure charge. "You know what's crazy? I seen him in Dubai in the airport that day," Joe said. "The same f*cking day. He seemed so normal. I'm like, 'Yo, what's up, man?' Then the next thing I know, when I arrive in the States … Tumblin' dice."

Desiigner's Charges

As for the arrest, Desiigner was allegedly caught masturbating in front of flight attendants while travelling from Tokyo to Minneapolis, Minnesota through Delta Air Lines. He later pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and issued an apology on social media.

“For the past few months I have not been OK, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” he wrote on his Instagram Story, as caught by The Independent. “While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted into a hospital, I was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the States, and am admitting myself in a facility to help me.”