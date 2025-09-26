Mariah Carey Is "Here For It All" On Her Latest Album

R&B legend Mariah Carey is not only providing a wide variety of sounds, but she's also showing us all sides of herself on her 16th LP.

Mariah Carey is one of the pillars of R&B and has been since the 90s. A lot of that is a result of her songwriting, but also her willingness to adapt and challenge herself. She stepped outside of her comfort zone in a couple of ways on her new album, Here For It All.

As the New York-based artist says in one of her Instagram posts promoting the record, "This album represents many different sides of me and I can't wait for you to hear and absorb it."

She explained in more detail what that means in a recent sit-down with Apple Music. "It definitely did something to me where I was just a little bit more vulnerable, a little bit more exposed... more able to be myself."

Carey partially credits her being able to feel more comfortable divulging thanks to her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

The more personal moments are balanced with her trademark power ballads, as well as some more self-care jams.

On the opening song "Mi," Carey unapologetically expresses how she deserves/wants to be spoiled. "Yes, I like my back rubbed in my hot tub / Dropping honey in this Hermès bathrobe / Veuve sip, drink it like it's alkaline."

On top of the topics, the sounds are diverse. You are getting contemporary R&B with "Type Dangerous," old 70s soul with the Anderson .Paak-assisted "Play This Song," and more.

Mariah is truly Here For It All.

Mariah Carey Here For It All

Here For It All Tracklist:

  1. Mi
  2. Play This Song (feat. Anderson .Paak)
  3. Type Dangerous
  4. Sugar Sweet with Shenseea (feat. Kehlani)
  5. In Your Feelings
  6. Nothing Is Impossible
  7. Confetti & Champagne
  8. I Won't Allow It
  9. My Love
  10. Jesus I Do (feat. The Clark Sisters)
  11. Here For It All

