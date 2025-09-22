Are we in for an R&B collab of the decade? We definitely could be as it appears that Mariah Carey and SZA are hinting at a future record together. The speculation started after the five-time Grammy-winning artist shared a delightful light pink rose bouquet on her Instagram Story.
The post, caught by Complex, reveals that it was the SOS creative who sent the lovely blossom. They came with a wholesome note as well, giving Mariah her flowers both literally and figuratively!
SZA's letter reads, "MC, I'm so grateful for the love you have shown me. You've been a MASSIVE influence and inspiration to me and so many ppl! I can't wait to hear the new album next Friday! Hope we can meet soon! - SZA."
The TDE signee then shared a post to her Instagram Story, showing off a vase full of white orchids with a handwritten note as well. "9.24.25. See you soon... XX MC," it cryptically reads.
Overall, this can suggest a couple of things. There's a chance that Mariah Carey could be inviting SZA to an album listening party for Here for it All, her upcoming 16th LP.
Or, as we alluded to earlier, it could be that the never-before-seen duo has a joint song on the project.
Read More: Who Has Brittany Renner Dated?
When Is Mariah Carey Dropping Her Album?
It would be special for the "Snooze" hitmaker to meet Mariah in person, as it seems she's suggesting they never have before. But it would really be a special career achievement for one of the best R&B acts of this generation to link with an all-time great.
SZA's already received a cosign from Carey, with the latter revealing that she's one her favorite acts right now on Kai Cenat's platform. So, to have both or one of these things happen would be incredible. Carey is dropping the aforementioned album on Friday, September 26.
The 11-song set, led by "Type Dangerous," will feature Anderson .Paak, Kehlani and Shenseea, and The Clark Sisters. SZA isn't directly credited, so hopefully they are just trying to build anticipation.
Read More: The 10 Greatest Air Jordan 5s Ever Released