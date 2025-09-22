Mariah Carey Hints At A Potential Collab With SZA Ahead Of 16th Album

BY Zachary Horvath 322 Views
mariah carey
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) SZA accepts the Favorite R&B Song award for "Saturn" onstage during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Mariah Carey holds a Labubu at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)
Mariah Carey recently praised SZA during a Mafiathon 3 stream with Kai Cenat earlier this month, so maybe that was our first clue.

Are we in for an R&B collab of the decade? We definitely could be as it appears that Mariah Carey and SZA are hinting at a future record together. The speculation started after the five-time Grammy-winning artist shared a delightful light pink rose bouquet on her Instagram Story.

The post, caught by Complex, reveals that it was the SOS creative who sent the lovely blossom. They came with a wholesome note as well, giving Mariah her flowers both literally and figuratively!

SZA's letter reads, "MC, I'm so grateful for the love you have shown me. You've been a MASSIVE influence and inspiration to me and so many ppl! I can't wait to hear the new album next Friday! Hope we can meet soon! - SZA."

The TDE signee then shared a post to her Instagram Story, showing off a vase full of white orchids with a handwritten note as well. "9.24.25. See you soon... XX MC," it cryptically reads.

Overall, this can suggest a couple of things. There's a chance that Mariah Carey could be inviting SZA to an album listening party for Here for it All, her upcoming 16th LP.

Or, as we alluded to earlier, it could be that the never-before-seen duo has a joint song on the project.

When Is Mariah Carey Dropping Her Album?
mariah carey
Image via Mariah Carey on Instagram
mariah
Image via SZA on Instagram

It would be special for the "Snooze" hitmaker to meet Mariah in person, as it seems she's suggesting they never have before. But it would really be a special career achievement for one of the best R&B acts of this generation to link with an all-time great.

SZA's already received a cosign from Carey, with the latter revealing that she's one her favorite acts right now on Kai Cenat's platform. So, to have both or one of these things happen would be incredible. Carey is dropping the aforementioned album on Friday, September 26.

The 11-song set, led by "Type Dangerous," will feature Anderson .Paak, Kehlani and Shenseea, and The Clark Sisters. SZA isn't directly credited, so hopefully they are just trying to build anticipation.

