here for it all

Music
Mariah Carey Hints At A Potential Collab With SZA Ahead Of 16th Album
Mariah Carey recently praised SZA during a Mafiathon 3 stream with Kai Cenat earlier this month, so maybe that was our first clue.
By
Zachary Horvath
September 22, 2025