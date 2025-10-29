A$AP Rocky To Receive The Fashion Icon Award At Fashion Awards

A$AP Rocky will receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2025 Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards. The Harlem-born rapper has been blurring the line between music and style, influencing an entire generation with his fearless approach to fashion.

CFDA Chairman Thom Browne praised Rocky, saying, “A$AP Rocky is a Fashion Icon in the purest form. He is one of a kind. His truly original approach to fashion inspires me, and so many, to think differently.”

Rocky’s impact reaches far beyond music. Known for mixing luxury labels with streetwear, he helped redefine what modern rap style looks like. His partnerships with brands like Raf Simons, Gucci, and Dior have elevated him to a global fashion force.

More recently, his creative direction at Puma under the F1 partnership shows how he continues to push boundaries. Since the early days of A$AP Mob, Rocky has treated fashion as an art form, not just an accessory.

His ability to blend high fashion with everyday wear made him one of the most influential style figures of the past decade. In the photos from his CFDA announcement, Rocky’s signature confidence and experimental flair shine through.

The award feels like a fitting tribute to someone who’s reshaped what it means to be both an artist and a fashion icon.

A$AP Rocky Fashion Icon Award

