NBA YoungBoy Is Reportedly Welcoming His 13th Child Soon

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 19: NBA YoungBoy performs during the MASA TOUR at Smoothie King Center on October 19, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy announced that he and his wife Jazlyn Mychelle are expecting their third child on his new album "MASA."

NBA YoungBoy has had a lot of relationship drama over the years, including his recent claim that one of his former partners Yaya Mayweather is pregnant with another of his children. She denied this, but fans are looking to his current wife Jazlyn Mychelle and her own pregnancy journey.

As YB revealed on his new album MASA, specifically on the track "If You Need Me," they are expecting their third child together, which would mark YoungBoy Never Broke Again's 13th child. "Me and Jaz on our third kid, me and you just ran another lap," he rapped on the cut. As covered by XXL, there were some recent social media posts that let fans know about Jazlyn's current phase of her upcoming third-time-around motherhood.

Reportedly, a video of Mychelle and a stylist ahead of her boo's "MASA" tour showed off a baby bump on Monday (October 20). Also, the next day (Tuesday, October 22), a video hit the timeline of Jazlyn wearing a shirt that exposes her growing midriff.

For those unaware about NBA YoungBoy's family, he reportedly has 12 other children with a total of ten women. However, there are some conflicting reports and personal details here, so take that with a small grain of salt.

NBA YoungBoy Kids

According to TMZ, YoungBoy's children include his first son Kayden, which he had with Nisha Keller when he was 16 years old. Since then, he also welcomed Kentrell Jr. with Yaya Mayweather, Kacey with Jania Meshell, and Kodi with Drea Symone. Some of these relationships also came with domestic violence allegations and guilty pleas.

Elsewhere, though, NBA YoungBoy's on a wild run right now. He recently performed in his home city of New Orleans on his "MASA" tour. But his stay in the city after the shows led to rumors that he's actually banned from performing in Louisiana.

"Whether or not NBA YoungBoy performs future concerts in Louisiana is a matter solely between his promoters and the management of the Smoothie King Center, who negotiate and execute those agreements," the New Orleans Police Department stated concerning these rumors. "The New Orleans Police Department has no authority or involvement in determining which artists are permitted to perform in the city."

