NBA YoungBoy Is Reportedly Welcoming His 13th Child Soon

NBA YoungBoy has had a lot of relationship drama over the years, including his recent claim that one of his former partners Yaya Mayweather is pregnant with another of his children. She denied this, but fans are looking to his current wife Jazlyn Mychelle and her own pregnancy journey.

As YB revealed on his new album MASA, specifically on the track "If You Need Me," they are expecting their third child together, which would mark YoungBoy Never Broke Again's 13th child. "Me and Jaz on our third kid, me and you just ran another lap," he rapped on the cut. As covered by XXL, there were some recent social media posts that let fans know about Jazlyn's current phase of her upcoming third-time-around motherhood.

Reportedly, a video of Mychelle and a stylist ahead of her boo's "MASA" tour showed off a baby bump on Monday (October 20). Also, the next day (Tuesday, October 22), a video hit the timeline of Jazlyn wearing a shirt that exposes her growing midriff.

For those unaware about NBA YoungBoy's family, he reportedly has 12 other children with a total of ten women. However, there are some conflicting reports and personal details here, so take that with a small grain of salt.

NBA YoungBoy Kids

According to TMZ, YoungBoy's children include his first son Kayden, which he had with Nisha Keller when he was 16 years old. Since then, he also welcomed Kentrell Jr. with Yaya Mayweather, Kacey with Jania Meshell, and Kodi with Drea Symone. Some of these relationships also came with domestic violence allegations and guilty pleas.

Elsewhere, though, NBA YoungBoy's on a wild run right now. He recently performed in his home city of New Orleans on his "MASA" tour. But his stay in the city after the shows led to rumors that he's actually banned from performing in Louisiana.