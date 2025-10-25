NBA YoungBoy's Old Bucket List From 2018 Reportedly Surfaces Online

NBA YoungBoy has had a long and turbulent career due to some legal trouble and a whole lot of releases. However, it's always heartening to see how much of this journey actually panned out, even if we know the full trek isn't over just yet.

Amid the Baton Rouge lyricist's current "MASA" tour, social media users discovered an alleged bucket list he made all the way back in 2018. Bars caught the snapshot on Instagram, and it's a very curious list of goals. Here's the rundown: YB wanted to release his debut album, go skydiving, collaborate with Adele on a song, have a daughter, get his GED, give back to his community's schools, get off probation and become a free man, leave Louisiana for good, earn a platinum album, and win a Grammy Award.

In many ways, NBA YoungBoy's success netted him far more than even his wildest dreams could've represented. He already achieved many of the goals on this alleged list, although some of them – such as the Adele collab and the Grammy – still haven't manifested. We will see if that changes sometime in the near future...

Read More: DJ Akademiks Reveals NBA YoungBoy Wants To Link With Drake For Interview

NBA YoungBoy Concert

Getting back to some of the other points on this alleged 2018 list, though, NBA YoungBoy now has multiple daughters, he has multiple platinum albums, he dropped his debut album that same year, he gave back to his community, and he got over most of his legal troubles.

However, NBA YoungBoy's success hasn't been without its drawbacks. Multiple concert cancellations affected his "MASA" tour so far, with even some rumors going around that New Orleans banned him from performing in the city, or even the state of Louisiana as a whole. Reese Harper, the communications director for the New Orleans Police Department, recently denied this.