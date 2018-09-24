goals
- AnticsBoosie Doubles Down On Why Lori Harvey Isn't "Goals"Boosie Badazz said what he said and he's sticking by it.By Alex Zidel
- GramAri Fletcher Reminds People She's College Educated After Spelling Words IncorrectlyThe model listed off a few luxury goals she has for herself & after making a couple of mistakes, people took to making fun of her online.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsSummer Walker & London On Da Track Are Still In Love And Going StrongSummer & London are mad cute.By Chantilly Post
- SportsLeBron James Pays Tribute To His Queen With "Relationship Goals" PostLeBron and Savannah are killing it out here.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Davis Reveals One Of His Biggest Goals For This SeasonDavis wants to up his game on both sides of the court.By Alexander Cole
- SportsItalian Soccer Club Pro Piacenza Loses 20-0 After Fielding 6-Player LineupPro Piacenza suffers the most devastating loss in Italian Soccer History due to a crippling financial crisis.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKarrueche Shows Off Her Impressive Figure In Yellow Bikini In MiamiKarrueche's slaying into the new year. By Chantilly Post
- MusicGucci Mane Clinches 5th Top 10 Album With "Evil Genius"Gucci Mane extends his streak to 21 successive charting positions.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentReginae Carter Says She's Been "Wasting" Her Time On SomethingTrouble in paradise? By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Reveals 2019 Goals As She's Named One Of EW's "Entertainers Of The Year"Cardi B graces the cover of Entertainment Weekly's year-end issue.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentSafaree Samuels & Erica Mena Switch On Their Exes, Make Relationship "Official"Everyone deserves a 2nd, or 3rd, or 4th, or a 5th chance at love.By Devin Ch
- MusicPlayboi Carti Quashes Iggy Azalea Dating Rumors: "I’m Not Even Looking For Love"Playboi Carti isn't "looking for love" anytime soon.By Devin Ch
- SportsMarkelle Fultz No Longer Part Of "The Process" Long-Term: ReportThe 76ers are reportedly completely "over it."By Devin Ch
- RelationshipsMýa Finds Balance On Planet 9: Self-Mastery, Love & Female EnergyINTERVIEW: The R&B sweetheart dishes about life and love through a balanced perspective.By Zaynab
- Music6ix9ine Gets In His Feelings To A Drake Song & Explains Why He's So SuccessfulTekashi was just keeping it "all the way G real."By Alex Zidel