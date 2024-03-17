Yung Miami Previews New Skilla Baby Collab, Reveals Goals For Her 30s

Yung Miami's "Yams" era is in full swing.

BYCaroline Fisher
Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas

While we're still only a few months into 2024, it's already been a big year for City Girls' Yung Miami. Last month, the hitmaker unveiled her new "50/50 Freestyle," and even announced an entirely new era. According to her, this season of her life is all about yams, though fans remain slightly confused about what exactly that entails. "Welcome to the 'Yams Era,'" she Tweeted. "I'm so excited for this era of my life we about to have some FUN!!!"

It looks like her latest release was only the beginning, as Yung Miami recently took to social media to tease yet another new track. She teamed up with Skilla Baby for the song and shared a fun teaser for it over the weekend. In the teaser, she struts in a black mesh fit, reminding fans that "These hoes CFWM!!!!!"

Read More: Yung Miami Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The City Girls Star

Yung Miami Teases More New Music

At the time of writing, an official release date for the song has not yet been announced. Regardless, fans can't wait to hear it in full, and have already dubbed it the song of the summer. New music isn't the only thing Yung Miami has to look forward to these days, however. The femcee also turned 30 last month, and recently took to Instagram Live to share some of her goals.

"I want to be wiser, be a mom," Yung Miami began. "I've been being a mom but I want to be like, not missing nothing. Like, 'hey I can't do it, I'm a mom.'" She then went on to share a message with wishy-washy supporters, advising them to get off of her page if they don't like what they see.

Yung Miami Wants To Be Wiser & More Present As A Mother

What do you think of Yung Miami previewing a new track with Skilla Baby? How is it sounding so far? What about the City Girl's goals for her 30s? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Yung Miami Unleashes Her Wrath On DJ Akademiks With "50/50 Freestyle"

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
REVOLT World 2023MusicYung Miami Reveals "Yams" Era Trailer And The Fans Are Ready For It
Strength Of A Woman Festival &amp; Summit Day 2 State Farm Arena ConcertMusicYung Miami's New Era Is All About Yams
2022 ONE MusicFestMusicYung Miami Shares Throwback Photo, Claims She Was Driving At 14
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 10, 2023MusicYung Miami Lives Her Best Life On Birthday Trip Amid "50/50" Criticism