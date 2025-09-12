Teyana Taylor Discusses Creative Directing NBA YoungBoy’s “MASA” Tour

BY Caroline Fisher 670 Views
Teyana Taylor NBA YoungBoy Tour Hip Hop News
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Teyana Taylor attends the world premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "One Battle After Another" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 08, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy's "Make America Slime Again" tour kicked off earlier this month with a performance in Dallas, Texas.

It goes without saying that Teyana Taylor is a woman of many talents, and creative directing is certainly one of them. During her recent livestream with Kai Cenat, she discussed her role in NBA YoungBoy's "MASA" tour, noting how her and her all-female production company The Aunties took it on.

"Well you know I have an all-female production company called The Aunties," she began, per Live Bitez. "Me and my partner Coco started that company and we creative direct. We creative direct, choreograph, style. It's like the whole 360, we do everything. So we jumped on the creative for YB."

The "MASA" tour will see NBA YoungBoy perform in 45 cities across the U.S. and will continue into November. Fans can expect plenty of exciting special guests too, including Offset, NoCap, Toosii, DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo, and more.

Read More: Teyana Taylor Says 70K She Paid For Iman Shumpert Divorce Was "Best Lil Coin I Ever Spent"

Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre

Taylor's career isn't the only thing doing well these days, however. Her love life is also excelling, as she's currently in a happy relationship with Aaron Pierre. During a recent conversation with Hot 97, she explained that she plans to protect what they have, as it's worth protecting.

"Whatever is going on in the world is not gentle. I want to try something different where I'm not just like, 'Hey! What's going on!' Because people are preying on your downfall. People are preying on the health that you are building," she shared. "What me and Aaron have is very healthy, gentle, soft, and very kind, sweet, warm, and one of the best feelings I've ever had. It's so safe and I don't want us to be robbed of that. I am so grateful for him and everything that comes with him."

Taylor's divorce from her ex Iman Shumpert was officially finalized earlier this year after several months of less than pleasant court proceedings.

Read More: Teyana Taylor Gives Herself & Listeners A "Place To Break Free" With Fourth LP "Escape Room"

