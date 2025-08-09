It's no secret that Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre have been smitten with each other for a little bit now. Fans have shared similar thoughts on their relationship and have supported the actress and singer through her separation from Iman Shumpert. Speaking of that, it's definitely been rough, to say the least.

But it seems that she has been at peace with the split, especially considering how healthy her connection is with Aaron. Teyana made that pretty clear in a recent interview with Hot 97, according to The Shade Room.

She never said the former NBA player's name in these comments are about to share. But considering where they stand, you don't need a degree to piece her words together. She said, "When you finally get to a place where you’re done…you have nothing else to say. There’s nothing else to say. I love until I can’t love no more. And I give until I can’t give no more. I don’t force my way out of anything that I’m not ready to leave. I have to be at my wits end. When you do all you can do, there’s nothing else to say when you walk away."

Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre

Because she decided to choose her freedom over trying to make an unfixable relationship work, she's allowing Aaron to show her what life can be like with him. Later into the conversation, Teyana revealed that it's been going so well. Because of that, she wants to keep their relationship relatively lowkey for one reason.

"Whatever is going on in the world is not gentle. I want to try something different where I'm not just like, 'Hey! What's going on!' Because people are preying on your downfall. People are preying on the health that you are building. What me and Aaron have is very healthy, gentle, soft, and very kind, sweet, warm, and one of the best feelings I've ever had. It's so safe and I don't want us to be robbed of that."