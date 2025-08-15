Teyana Taylor Must Pay Iman Shumpert For Spilling Divorce Details

Furthermore, the judge found the singer and artist in contempt and ordered her to pay the athlete $70K. This emerged after a July 25 hearing about the agreement's violation, as the judge supported Shumpert's accusation that Taylor broke the compromise when she posted a March Instagram video talking about the situation. Their agreement barred any public discussion on the divorce on behalf of both parties.

However, Teyana Taylor's accusations against Iman Shumpert levied similar claims. She alleged that he leaked court information and other case-related details to the press. Yet the judge did not find sufficient evidence to support this allegation, and thus shot it down. In addition, the court did not agree with Teyana's refusal to answer questions about her assets and income. She cited these inquiries as irrelevant to the case.

Now, the Harlem native must cover the NBA alum's legal fees, and the judge denied her request for him to pay for hers. Although these outcomes were not what she wanted, she did see other wins. For example, the judge denied Shumpert's efforts to hold Taylor in contempt for their parenting plan.

Teyana Taylor Iman Shumpert Divorce

Both parties launched many allegations of emotional abuse, strife, jealousy, and conflict against each other. While they haven't been able to say much publicly about the situation, Teyana Taylor's recent comments allegedly referenced Iman Shumpert.

"When you finally get to a place where you’re done… You have nothing else to say," she remarked on Hot 97. "There’s nothing else to say. I love until I can’t love no more. And I give until I can’t give no more. I don’t force my way out of anything that I’m not ready to leave. I have to be at my wits end. When you do all you can do, there’s nothing else to say when you walk away."