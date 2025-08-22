Teyana Taylor Gives Herself & Listeners A "Place To Break Free" With Fourth LP "Escape Room"

Teyana Taylor has officially ended her hiatus with her personal and healing album "Escape Room" featuring Lucky Daye, Tyla, and more.

Teyana Taylor is looking to be a beacon of light for those lost on her fourth studio album Escape Room. In a livestream with Amazon Music, the New York multi-hyphenate expressed how this project is meant to be a healing one. "Escape Room isn’t just a film or an album; it’s a world I built to live in, bleed in and heal in," she said as caught by Billboard.

"I poured my heart into every layer, from the story to the sound, to capture that journey we all take through the shadows of heartbreak, whether that’s love lost, friendships broken, dreams deferred and guide you toward the lightness of healing. It’s the visual representation of my scars, the picture of my healing and a mirror for anyone ready to face their own truth. This is more than a story… it’s a place to break free."

Touching on that film aspect, Teyana Taylor is also premiering the accompanying short film of the same name later today. Fans can tune into that at 8 p.m. EST on Amazon Music. She gave fans a sneak peek of the "visual album" in May with the "Escape Room" trailer on YouTube.

For now, though, be sure to hear what she's got to get off her chest with the links below.

Teyana Taylor Escape Room

Escape Room Tracklist:

  1. Taraji P. Henson's Narration with Taraji P. Henson
  2. Fire Girl
  3. Sarah Paulson's Narration with Sarah Paulson's
  4. Long Time
  5. LaLa's Narration with La La Anthony
  6. Niecy Nash's Narration with Niecy Nash
  7. Hard Part with Lucky Daye
  8. Back To Life with Tasha Smith
  9. Jodie Turner Smith's Narration with Jodie Turner-Smith
  10. All Of Your Heart with Taraji P. Henson
  11. Shut Up
  12. Pum Pum Jump with Jill Scott & Tyla
  13. Open Invite with KAYTRANADA
  14. Issa Rae's Narration Part 1 with Issa Rae
  15. In Your Head
  16. Final Destination
  17. Issa Rae's Narration Part 2 with Issa Rae
  18. Bed of Roses
  19. Kerry Washington's Narration with Kerry Washington
  20. In Your Skin
  21. Regina King's Narration with Regina King
  22. Always with Rue Rose Shumpert & Junie Shumpert

