Teyana Taylor has officially ended her hiatus with her personal and healing album "Escape Room" featuring Lucky Daye, Tyla, and more.

"I poured my heart into every layer, from the story to the sound, to capture that journey we all take through the shadows of heartbreak, whether that’s love lost, friendships broken, dreams deferred and guide you toward the lightness of healing. It’s the visual representation of my scars, the picture of my healing and a mirror for anyone ready to face their own truth. This is more than a story… it’s a place to break free."

Teyana Taylor is looking to be a beacon of light for those lost on her fourth studio album Escape Room. In a livestream with Amazon Music, the New York multi-hyphenate expressed how this project is meant to be a healing one. "Escape Room isn’t just a film or an album; it’s a world I built to live in, bleed in and heal in," she said as caught by Billboard.

