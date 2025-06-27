Teyana Taylor is easily one of the most talented artists working today. Overall, she is an artist, actress, director, and even a fashion designer. Recently, she was at the BET Awards where she delivered an incredible and futuristic performance that had fans intrigued about her next evolution.

Well, we can now confirm that Taylor will be dropping a new album on August 22nd called Escape Room. The cover art for the album contains some of those same aesthetics we saw at the BET Awards. Clearly, Taylor has a concept, and she is sticking with it.

As for the latest single from the album, "Bed of Roses," we get a gorgeous R&B ballad that speaks to wanting to be close to someone. From the soft and lush production, to Taylor's vocals that haven't skipped a beat, we get a truly beautiful performance here.

This is a great way to kick off the rollout for this album, and we're sure fans are very excited to hear whatever Taylor puts out next. The album is coming in about two months from now, so we're sure more singles are on the horizon. All we do know, is that it is exciting to have Teyana Taylor making music again. Overall, it has been a long time coming.

Taylor's last album was 2020's The Album. Needless to say, it's time for something new.

Read More: Teyana Taylor Fuels Rampant Aaron Pierre Dating Rumors With Heartfelt Birthday Post

Teyana Taylor - "Bed Of Roses"

Quotable Lyrics: