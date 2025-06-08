Teyana Taylor Fuels Rampant Aaron Pierre Dating Rumors With Heartfelt Birthday Post

BY Caroline Fisher 491 Views
Teyana Taylor Aaron Pierre Birthday Post Gossip News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)
Fans continue to speculate that things are heating up between Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre thanks to her latest Instagram post.

Teyana Taylor has been making plenty of headlines as of late for everything from her impressive acting chops to her upcoming album. The multi-hyphenate's love life has also taken center stage in recent months, however. In September of 2023, she and her ex Iman Shumpert decided to go their separate ways after roughly a decade together. Things have gotten messy amid the split, but fortunately, it looks like Taylor might have another flame to distract her.

Recently, she took to Instagram to wish Aaron Pierre a happy birthday, only further fueling rumors that they're an item. "Cheers to Thirty-WON & many more wins around the sun. 🌹 H”AP”PY BIRTHDAY Woody 🎈," she captioned a photo of the two of them, as captured by The Shade Room.

"Now and always. Thank you Tey 🌹," he wrote in response. Of course, fans are out in full force in Taylor's comments section weighing in on the post. "So do yall go together or not!?" one user wonders. "So freaking here for all the ladies finding love after their heartbreaks!" someone else says.

Read More: Teyana Taylor Brings New Energy To Air Jordan 3 “A Rose From Harlem”

Teyana Taylor "Long Time"

For now, it remains unconfirmed whether or not Taylor and Pierre are together, but this is far from the first time they've had supporters convinced. Earlier this month, she unleashed a music video for her new track "Long Time." Pierre appears in the video, which shows Taylor dealing with the end of a toxic relationship. Pierre comes to her rescue by the end of the video, which may or may not be a parallel to her real life.

As for where she stands with Shumpert, it was reported last month that he accused her of violating multiple court orders. He proposed the maximum punishment of 20 days in prison for contempt in his motion.

She denied these allegations, later asking the court to toss out the petition altogether and accusing him of fabricating his entire story.

Read More: Ciara Calls On Normani & Teyana Taylor For Remix Of "Ecstasy"

