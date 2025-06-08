Teyana Taylor Brings New Energy To Air Jordan 3 “A Rose From Harlem”

Her visit wasn’t lowkey either. She brought a full wall of red roses to campus, keeping the energy true to her signature theme. During a panel with Reggie Saunders, Jordan Brand’s VP of Entertainment Marketing, she broke down her creative process.

Teyana connected her music and sneakers, explaining how both tell stories about resilience and self-expression. The rose from Harlem isn’t just a graphic; it’s a metaphor for her journey. The Air Jordan 3 “A Rose From Harlem” builds on the success of her earlier Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 collab.

This time, she’s dropping a pair with fir, fire red, victory green, cement grey, and metallic gold across premium black leather and classic elephant print overlays. Rumors hint at removable rose vine accents, which would add a fresh customizable detail.

Teyana’s visit offered a rare behind-the-scenes look at her vision and even gave a sneak peek of new tracks. Based on what’s been teased, both her album and her upcoming sneaker are set to make serious noise.

Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 3

The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 “A Rose From Harlem” features premium black leather with fir, fire red, victory green, and metallic gold accents. Also, classic cement grey elephant print wraps the toe and heel, keeping the Air Jordan 3’s iconic DNA intact.

Speculative details include removable rose vine accents, offering a customizable touch. A signature red rose graphic will likely make an appearance, tying the shoe to Teyana’s ongoing theme.