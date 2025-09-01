After putting money in the streets in New Orleans last week, NBA YoungBoy continues to give money back to the local community ahead of kick off the anticipated Make America Slime Again Tour.

On Monday night (September 1) in Dallas, the Baton Rouge native begins the highly anticipated MASA Tour with three sold-out shows at the American Airlines Center. Yet before taking the stage, he has already invested in the city through philanthropy.

The 24-year-old rapper donated $50,000 to two Dallas-based nonprofits dedicated to peace, justice, and community transformation. Half went to Manifest Freedom, the organization founded by attorney Brittany K. Barnett.

Her nonprofit supports entrepreneurs and creatives who have been impacted by incarceration, giving them pathways to stability and success. The group has assisted figures such as the Sotelo Brothers, Fort Worth natives granted clemency by President Donald Trump, who now run their family-owned restaurant, Tia’s on the Bluff.

The other $25,000 was given to Urban Specialists, a national nonprofit committed to reducing violence, training leaders, and creating safer neighborhoods. The group has established itself as a trusted presence in Dallas and beyond, working directly with individuals most affected by systemic inequities and cycles of crime.

NBA Youngboy Make America Slime Again Tour

For YoungBoy, the donations mark more than a symbolic gesture. They reflect a desire to use his platform for tangible change. “I just want to start this tour on something real,” he said. “This is bigger than music—it’s about peace, growth, and giving people a real chance to change their lives.”

The 2025 MASA Tour represents a turning point in his career. While he has long dominated streaming charts, YoungBoy has rarely embarked on a nationwide run of shows. This tour expands his reach to arenas across the country, pairing artistic visibility with community engagement.

Both Manifest Freedom and Urban Specialists plan to direct the contributions toward youth programs, family support, and initiatives designed to disrupt incarceration cycles. Their work has earned national recognition for reshaping narratives around justice and empowerment in underserved communities.

By linking his first tour stop to grassroots philanthropy, YoungBoy signals a shift in focus toward legacy and impact. In an industry often defined by numbers, his decision reframes success.