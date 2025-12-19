A$AP Rocky Confirms The Release Date For "Don't Be Dumb"

BY Zachary Horvath 495 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Gotham Awards At Cipriani Wall Street On December 1st, 2025 In New York City
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 01: A$AP Rocky attends The Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film &amp; Media Institute )
A$AP Rocky has given us release dates for "Don't Be Dumb" before. But with the recent details we've received it sounds like all systems go.

It's official A$AP Rocky fans. We officially have the long-awaited release date for his fourth studio album, DON'T BE DUMB. We have word from the man himself that it's coming on January 16, 2026, thanks to a post on his Instagram moments ago.

The caption alongside another alternative cover for the album reads, "JANUARY 16 2026 , DON’T BE DUMB VINYLS , CDs , CASSETTES , AND DIGITAL DSPs AVAILABLE , THANKS TO EVERY CREATIVE AND MUSICIAN WHO HELPED ME WITH THIS MASTERPIECE [fire emoji]."

This date was assumed to be the real deal just last month at Tyler, The Creator's long-running Camp Flog Gnaw festival. While performing, A$AP Rocky donned a sweatshirt with "01162026" across the sleeves. When fans (including us) saw this, they were skeptical and for good reason.

Up until this point, delays and false dates were a common theme throughout the DON'T BE DUMB era. Moreover, Rocky himself said that he wasn't going to give his supporters any more false hope.

"To be honest, I don’t want to talk about release dates anymore," he explained to Numéro Magazine in October. "I’d rather let the music speak for itself. One day, you’ll wake up and see what’s coming up. I was a bit foolish giving dates last time… Today, I want to make it clear. You’ll just have to wait and enjoy the record when it’ll come out."

Read More: 50 Cent’s Past Abuse Allegations Resurface After Diddy Doc

Who Will Be Featured On Don't Be Dumb?

But with all of the album cover teases this week, we appear to have finally reached the finish line. Of course, some are more than likely not going to be believe it until it's on DSPs.

However, we think we should all have some sense of optimism and expect it this time around.

Going forward though, the big question now is who will be on the album?

Rocky hasn't given us many hints. There are a lot of singles that he's released since announcing the project such as "HIGHJACK" with Jessica Pratt. There's "pray4dagang" featuring KayCyy, "Ruby Rosary" with J. Cole, and etc.

Will he include these? Who knows? But one thing is for sure, we are getting DON'T BE DUMB very, very soon.

Read More: Ice Spice Under Fire For Scandalous “SpongeBob Movie" Screening Look

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Music A$AP Rocky Shows Off The Alternative Vinyl Cover For "Don't Be Dumb" 684
Day 4 - Primavera Sound Festival 2018 Music A$AP Rocky Finally Unveils Cover Art & Pre-Save Links For "Don't Be Dumb" 2.5K
2025 CFDA Awards - Winner's Walk Music A$AP Rocky Finally Reveals The Release Date For "Don't Be Dumb" 4.7K
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Music A$AP Rocky's "DON'T BE DUMB" Listening Party All But Confirms The Album Is Dropping Soon 2.2K
Comments 0