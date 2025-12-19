A$AP Rocky Confirms The Release Date For "Don't Be Dumb"

It's official A$AP Rocky fans. We officially have the long-awaited release date for his fourth studio album, DON'T BE DUMB. We have word from the man himself that it's coming on January 16, 2026, thanks to a post on his Instagram moments ago.

The caption alongside another alternative cover for the album reads, "JANUARY 16 2026 , DON’T BE DUMB VINYLS , CDs , CASSETTES , AND DIGITAL DSPs AVAILABLE , THANKS TO EVERY CREATIVE AND MUSICIAN WHO HELPED ME WITH THIS MASTERPIECE [fire emoji]."

This date was assumed to be the real deal just last month at Tyler, The Creator's long-running Camp Flog Gnaw festival. While performing, A$AP Rocky donned a sweatshirt with "01162026" across the sleeves. When fans (including us) saw this, they were skeptical and for good reason.

Up until this point, delays and false dates were a common theme throughout the DON'T BE DUMB era. Moreover, Rocky himself said that he wasn't going to give his supporters any more false hope.

"To be honest, I don’t want to talk about release dates anymore," he explained to Numéro Magazine in October. "I’d rather let the music speak for itself. One day, you’ll wake up and see what’s coming up. I was a bit foolish giving dates last time… Today, I want to make it clear. You’ll just have to wait and enjoy the record when it’ll come out."

Who Will Be Featured On Don't Be Dumb?

But with all of the album cover teases this week, we appear to have finally reached the finish line. Of course, some are more than likely not going to be believe it until it's on DSPs.

However, we think we should all have some sense of optimism and expect it this time around.

Going forward though, the big question now is who will be on the album?

Rocky hasn't given us many hints. There are a lot of singles that he's released since announcing the project such as "HIGHJACK" with Jessica Pratt. There's "pray4dagang" featuring KayCyy, "Ruby Rosary" with J. Cole, and etc.