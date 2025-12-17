A$AP Rocky Finally Unveils Cover Art & Pre-Save Links For "Don't Be Dumb"

A$AP Rocky is dropping "Don't Be Dumb" in due time, and it appears as though Tim Burton helped him with his cover art.

A$AP Rocky has been teasing Don't Be Dumb for years now, and every single time it feels like the album is on the verge of a release, it gets delayed. Fans have lost hope when it comes to the album, and with Rocky pursuing endeavors outside of music, it has felt as though the album is an afterthought.

Well, fans got the surprise of a lifetime on Tuesday night as Rocky took to X with the cover art for his new project. "SORRY 4 THE WAIT DON’T BE DUMB FINALLY HERE! THANKS TIM BURTON FOR HELPING ME MAKE THIS MOVIE!" Rocky wrote. Yes, you read that correctly. Tim Burton is the man behind the cover art, and presumably, he will also be directing some music videos.

This was a huge surprise on social media, and fans reacted to the news accordingly. There was a lot of disbelief on the internet last night, and it is easy to see why. After all, this is an album that was announced years ago. Now, it feels like it's closer than ever to being released.

When is Don't Be Dumb Dropping?

Unfortunately, A$AP Rocky did not give fans a release date. Instead, he simply said that the album is here. Fans on social media noted that the pre-save links for the project are now available.

Based on a recent festival performance, the theory is that this is dropping on Friday, January 16th, although there is no confirmation for this right now, so fans should take that into consideration.

Regardless of the fact that there is no release date right now, the emergence of cover art is very good news for Rocky's supporters. They have had to endure a lot over the past couple of years, and soon, they will get an album.

The last Rocky album came out in 2018, with Testing. At the time, it was a polarizing project, and as a result, the hip-hop world is buzzing with anticipation over what kind of sound Rocky will show up with. No matter what, it is shaping up to be a litmus test for what hip-hop will sound like in 2026.

