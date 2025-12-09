A$AP Rocky’s upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, only had about 6,000 pre-orders before they were canceled back in 2024, according to Shopify backend data obtained by Kurrco. The report comes after Rocky finally shared another release date for the long-awaited project while performing at Camp Flog Gnaw, last month. Fans will finally be able to hear the new music on January 16, 2026.
In response to the report, fans on social media have been theorizing that Rocky postponed his project to avoid flopping. "U cant unscrew the pooch. Bros album flopping is inevitable so just keep it brochacho," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote: "Flop of the century incoming!"
Back in September, Rocky said that the reason for the delay was due to his personal life. “I don’t want to primarily blame it on my case, but life was lifeing,” he told Elle. “We don’t plan on having children, but when it happens, you gotta adjust and move with it. I gotta be present for my family, because that’s first.” At the time, Rocky was being accused of allegedly shooting his former friend, ASAP Relli, back in 2022. A jury eventually found him not guilty.
A$AP Rocky & Rihanna's Relationship
As for his relationship with Rihanna, they welcomed their third child together in September. Additionally, Rocky referred to himself as Rihanna's husband during an interview with Perfect in October, although it's unclear if they're officially married.
"I think peace really makes me happy. Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy. I hope this doesn’t sound cliché, and I would hate if it does, because that’s what honestly does get me going," he said at the time. "Being able to express myself creatively, being able to be a family man and being able to be an artisan. It doesn’t matter what hat I wear that day, it’s just about being able to give it my all and do these things."