A$AP Rocky’s upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, only had about 6,000 pre-orders before they were canceled back in 2024, according to Shopify backend data obtained by Kurrco. The report comes after Rocky finally shared another release date for the long-awaited project while performing at Camp Flog Gnaw, last month. Fans will finally be able to hear the new music on January 16, 2026.

In response to the report, fans on social media have been theorizing that Rocky postponed his project to avoid flopping. "U cant unscrew the pooch. Bros album flopping is inevitable so just keep it brochacho," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote: "Flop of the century incoming!"

Back in September, Rocky said that the reason for the delay was due to his personal life. “I don’t want to primarily blame it on my case, but life was lifeing,” he told Elle. “We don’t plan on having children, but when it happens, you gotta adjust and move with it. I gotta be present for my family, because that’s first.” At the time, Rocky was being accused of allegedly shooting his former friend, ASAP Relli, back in 2022. A jury eventually found him not guilty.

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna's Relationship

As for his relationship with Rihanna, they welcomed their third child together in September. Additionally, Rocky referred to himself as Rihanna's husband during an interview with Perfect in October, although it's unclear if they're officially married.